India e-commerce hit by fuel, logistics strain amid West Asia crisis

India’s e-commerce and quick-commerce supply chains are beginning to feel the first tangible effects of the West Asia energy crisis, according to industry executives, as fuel shortages and tighter diesel credit terms disrupt logistics and delay infrastructure expansion. In parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, fuel availability constraints are affecting generator-dependent dark stores that underpin rapid delivery networks.

At the same time, the withdrawal of fuel credit and discount arrangements for commercial diesel users, reported across several states, is squeezing last-mile economics. Also, LPG shortages are delaying new fulfilment centres—turning a geopolitical shock into an operational strain on India’s digital commerce backbone.

“Beyond delivery, infrastructure buildout is slowing. LPG shortages are causing 7–10-day delays in the construction of new fulfilment centres and dark stores,” said a person.

Industry executives said restrictions on diesel distribution via mobile vans are disrupting the generator-dependent dark store networks that power 10-minute and same-day delivery across northern and western India.

Fuel surcharges on last-mile logistics are climbing, packaging costs have jumped about 30 per cent, and delays in dark-store construction are slowing capacity expansion.

“This directly hits unit economics on every order,” said an executive. “The industry is simultaneously facing cost inflation on the supply side and demand compression on the consumer side. That is a margin squeeze from both ends.”

Industry executives said packaging input costs are up 30 per cent — polybags and seals are petrochemical-derived and the supply squeeze is feeding through to prices.

At the same time, higher pump prices are expected to curb discretionary spending among mass-market consumers within weeks, pressuring sales of electronics, apparel, and home goods, and accelerating a shift from growth to cost discipline, according to executives.

“The lag is typically 2–3 weeks before it shows in platform data,” said a person.