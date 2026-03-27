India e-commerce hit by fuel, logistics strain amid West Asia crisis

“A number of food products are likely to be affected, which could lead to price increases,” an industry executive said. “Many eateries and restaurants are already facing shortages of LPG, and that disruption in retail supply will eventually ripple through the e-commerce ecosystem.”
Rising tensions in West Asia involving Iran, Israel, and the US have raised concerns about shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy chokepoint through which roughly half of India’s crude imports and most of its LPG supplies transit, analysts say.
Restaurants and eateries in cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata reported LPG shortages, panic buying, and price spikes, while gig workers and delivery partners using LPG or CNG vehicles are facing long queues for refuelling and fewer trips, according to media reports.