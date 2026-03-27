Centre steps in to shield OMCs with mega excise duty cuts on petrol, diesel

Amid the ongoing war in West Asia and impending Assembly elections in five states, the government early Friday announced a mega bonanza for oil companies, cutting additional excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre. While protecting consumers from a price hike, the government itself will take a hit of about Rs 1.3 trillion in revenue losses due to the duty cut.

In a notification dated March 26, the finance ministry said that the Special Additional Excise Duty on petrol was reduced to Rs 3 per litre from Rs 13, and to nil from Rs 10 on diesel, with immediate effect. The government last revised excise duty on petrol and diesel in April 2025, increasing it by Rs 2 per litre each.

The government also reintroduced export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ensure adequate availability of these fuels in the domestic market. A duty of Rs 21.5 per litre has been levied on diesel exports, while ATF exports will attract a duty of Rs 29.5 per litre from nil. India exported 14 million tonnes (MT) of petrol and 23.6 MT of diesel between April 2025 and January 2026, mostly via Reliance Industries, which operates the world's largest refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat. “In view of the West Asia crisis, the central excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption has been reduced by ₹10 per litre each. This will provide protection to consumers from a rise in prices,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a post on X.

Government officials estimated that the duty cut will result in a revenue loss of nearly Rs 7,000 crore in 15 days, after which the situation will be reviewed, indicating that the duty cut is a temporary measure. “The government will continue to review the special additional excise duty on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) every fortnight… The situation is dynamic. We are living in difficult times,” Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi told reporters. Petrol prices are determined via a daily dynamic pricing system based on a 15-day rolling average of international crude oil prices, exchange rates, and taxes. The final consumer price is a mix of the base price, central excise duty, dealer commissions, and state-level VAT.

For oil marketing companies (OMCs), however, Chaturvedi said that the duty cut is expected to result in revenue gains of around Rs 1,500 crore for companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation in a fortnight. Economists, however, estimated that the revenue losses to the government could be in the range of Rs 1.3 trillion to Rs 1.7 trillion, assuming the cut is maintained through all of FY2027, which starts April 1, 2026. “The cut is going to support the oil marketing companies. Had this not been announced, the price rise would have passed on to the consumers,” said Yuvika Singhal, economist, QuantEco Research.

Experts feel that the more fiscal costs the government takes on its balance sheet to insulate consumers from the Middle East crisis, the more its capacity to undertake strong capital expenditure will be reduced. “There is also likely to be a higher subsidy burden on the government due to fertiliser subsidy, so revenue slippages could be higher. We have to see whether these costs are met by expenditure cuts,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. The government, for instance, pushed the pedal on capital expenditure in Budget 2026-27 with an 11.5 per cent increase in allocation to Rs 12.2 trillion, up from Rs 10.9 trillion in revised estimates of FY2025-26.

Economists feel that the revenue loss has an extreme impact on fiscal numbers and, if it continues for the full year, can add 0.3 to 0.4 per cent of GDP to the deficit. “Expenditure controls will be a government call depending on the comfort of the fiscal deficit level,” Sabnavis added. The government is likely to mop up Rs 1.65 trillion through Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) in the current financial year (FY2025-26), as per the revised estimate of the Union Budget. For the next financial year (FY2026-27), the government is budgeting to mop up Rs 1.69 trillion through SAED.

Apart from SAED, the Centre also receives dividend income from the petroleum sector, which stood at Rs 22,000 crore last fiscal (2024-25) and Rs 4,634 crore in the first half (April–September 2025) of the current financial year, according to data sourced from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. On whether a part of the revenue loss will be offset by dividends, Singhal said: “Only if there is a de-escalation will the OMCs be able to make a profit later in the year to pass it on to the government. But there is no certainty to this situation.” Since the onset of the Middle East conflict, the Indian crude basket’s price has jumped to $117.09 per barrel in March 2026 from $69.01 per barrel in February 2026. The retail prices of petrol and diesel, however, have remained constant.