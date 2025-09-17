Home / Industry / News / ER&D sector could nearly double to $100 billion in 5 years: Nasscom

ER&D sector could nearly double to $100 billion in 5 years: Nasscom

Kishor Patil of Nasscom's ER&D Council said India's engineering R&D sector could grow from $56 bn to $100 bn in five years, led by auto, aerospace, semiconductors and GenAI adoption

Kishor Patil, chairman of Nasscom's ER&D Council
premium
Kishor Patil, chairman of Nasscom’s ER&D Council
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s engineering research & development (ER&D) sector could be worth about $100 billion by the end of this decade, up from $56 billion in the last financial year (FY25), said Kishor Patil, chairman of Nasscom’s ER&D Council. 
The sector has been one of the fastest growing in India’s technology industry, with a 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise. It includes automotive, semiconductors, industrials, energy and utilities, telecom, health care, life sciences, and consumer electronics. 
The largest industry — information technology (IT) — by comparison, has been growing at about 4 per cent due to a weak macroeconomic environment, which has impacted client spends. 
“If you do the math, it logically does not get there with the same percentage of growth. But overall ER&D spend across sectors is supposed to grow at more than 10 per cent for the next five years. The only difference is, don’t look at numbers and get excited. These are new domains and technologies and the business models and competition are vastly different,” Patil, who is also chief executive officer (CEO) of KPIT Technologies, told Business Standard on the sidelines of a Nasscom event last week.
He added that for growth to take place, a few things need to change. The first is the industrial adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) which still lags investor expectations. 
“Most companies are behind in the production programme when it comes to AI adoption. There is a difference between that and a proof of concept (PoC). We need that technology more in production and embedded engineering. If we focus on productisation, platform-play and solution-oriented approach, then that target is attainable,” he added. 
The other is to build an ecosystem of enterprises, startups and deep-tech companies, something available in California and China where companies work very closely with one another. 
India’s global capability centres (GCCs) can also play a part with many of them engaged in high-value services. 
Europe has become a go-to geography for Indian ER&D players as automakers in the region take cognizance of the competition from Chinese rivals who have flooded the market with cheaper but more advanced-technology cars. 
Indian companies are also planning to grow in Europe. Tata Technologies recently bought German automotive engineering services provider ES-Tec for euro 75 million to expand its presence in one of the world’s premier automobile markets and diversify customer base. 
“European automakers have undertaken big programmes but are not in a position to finish. And yet, they have to get models out even as vehicles become more complex. That is where they are struggling and losing market share and we (KPIT) can get good business,” Patil added. 
Besides automotive, the other areas of opportunities include aerospace and defence. Aircraft maker Airbus is grappling to meet the surge in demand from clients in a post-pandemic world. And, European countries are sucking up engineering capacity as they boost their defence spends. 
In addition, generative AI (Gen AI) is also rapidly transforming the sector, ushering in a new era of intelligent automation, accelerated innovation and cross-functional collaboration. 
A little over 10 per cent of applications are currently GenAI-enabled, but this is expected to increase to 25 per cent by the end of 2025. 
The allocation of IT budgets towards GenAI is also set to increase from 4 per cent in 2024 to over 6 per cent in 2025.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Reliance on MNCs for strategic audits and consulting must be reduced: MCA

Premium

FMCG firms may shift to new GST regime without changing current price tag

BlackBuck to ditch Bengaluru's tech corridor over crumbling roads

Amazon's non-disclosure a fraud on CCI, regulator tells Supreme Court

CBDT issues SOP to track capital gains from JDAs, reports due Oct 31

Topics :Nasscomengineeringsemiconductor

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story