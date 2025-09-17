CBDT issues SOP to track capital gains from JDAs, reports due Oct 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for assessing capital gains on Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) under Section 45(5A) of the Income Tax Act, in a move aimed at plugging revenue leakages in the real estate sector. The office memorandum was issued by the tax department on September 15.

The SOP requires field officers to use Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) portals to identify JDA projects, match them with income tax return (ITR) filings, and check disclosures in the capital gains schedule. In cases of non-disclosure, notices will be issued under Section 131(1A) to seek explanations and supporting documents.

The framework draws on practices adopted by the Kolkata investigation wing, which successfully used regulatory data and cross-verification with tax returns to detect undisclosed gains. All directorates have been asked to implement the model nationwide and submit reports by October 31, 2025. According to Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory, the SOP requires the tax officer to download the ITR for the year in which the completion certificate was issued. This, he said, may lead to unnecessary summons, as taxpayers might have sold earlier. “Issuing summons in such genuine cases would be a problem as a summon is an investigative procedure and for genuine cases, investigative provisions should not be invoked. Therefore it is suggested that rather than issuing summons, the IT department should first scrutinise all the returns from the date of the agreement to the date of completion and try to match with the agreement,” Jalan said. “If at all enquiry is required, let it be done as a specific enquiry under Section 143(3) or even reopening an assessment under Section 148 and any other provision. This would be a better method in such cases,” he added.