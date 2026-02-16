India exports 201K tonnes sugar till Feb of FY26 marketing year: AISTA

India has exported 2,01,547 tonnes of sugar through February in the current 2025-26 marketing year, with the United Arab Emirates the top destination, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said on Monday.

Sugar exports remain under government control through quotas distributed proportionally among mills. The central government has approved total exports of 2 million tonnes for the 2025-26 marketing year (October-September), including an additional 500,000 tonnes permitted recently.

White sugar accounted for 163,000 tonnes of total shipments, with refined sugar making up 37,638 tonnes, AISTA said in a statement.

The UAE received the largest volume at 47,006 tonnes, followed by Afghanistan with 46,163 tonnes, Djibouti with 30,147 tonnes, and Bhutan with 20,017 tonnes.