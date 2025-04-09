India exports 287K tonnes of sugar till April 8 in 2024-25: AISTA

India exported 2,87,204 tonnes of sugar till April 8 of the ongoing 2024-25 marketing year with maximum shipments of 51,596 tonnes to Somalia, trade body AISTA said on Wednesday.

The sugar marketing year runs from October to September. Sugar exports for the 2024-25 marketing year in India were allowed on January 20, 2025. The total quantity permitted for export is one million tonnes.

According to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), mills have exported a total of 2,87,204 tonnes of sugar till April 8 of the current marketing year.

About 17,837 tonnes of sugar is under loading, it said.

Of the total exports undertaken so far, maximum shipments have been to Somalia at 51,596 tonnes, followed by the Afghanistan at 48,864 tonnes, Sri Lanka at 46,757 tonnes, and Libya at 30,729 tonnes.

India exported 27,064 tonnes to Djibouti, 21,834 tonnes to the UAE, 21,141 tonnes to Tanzania, 5,589 tonnes to Bangladesh and 5,427 tonnes to China in the said period.

AISTA said the pace of sugar exports from India is "slow but expected to pick up in one month".

"The impact of falling crude prices has to be seen on sugar prices because ethanol is a major contributor to transportation fuel," it added.

Sugar exports from India, the world's major sugar producing nation, were restricted during 2023-24.