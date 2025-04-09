RBI's 25 bps repo rate cut may revive moderating real estate demand

The real estate industry has welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 25 basis point cut in the policy repo rate, hoping the move will help revive subdued market sentiment amid moderating housing demand.

Sector experts and developers said the decision could draw homebuyers back into the market, particularly in the affordable housing segment, as high-ticket loans become slightly easier to service due to lower borrowing costs.

“The timing of this rate cut is critical – the market was showing signs of fatigue after a record-breaking 2024, with sales in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025) witnessing a decline of 12–15 per cent year-on-year. This intervention by the RBI could be the spark that reignites the flame in the residential real estate sector,” said Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research and REIS, India, JLL.

According to Anarock, India’s residential market activity was impacted by rising housing prices and global headwinds such as geopolitical tensions and a weak global economy. The average housing prices across the top seven cities rose between 10 and 34 per cent in Q1 2025, compared to Q1 2024, increasing from Rs 7,550 per square foot to Rs 8,835 per square foot.

However, experts noted that the immediate impact of the rate cut is unlikely, as banks are yet to transmit the lower interest rates to borrowers. “Home loan borrowers may not see much meaningful or immediate interest rate relief. Banks have not transmitted earlier monetary policy committee rate cuts due to higher funding costs, pressure on net interest margins, elevated non-performing assets, and a cautious lending climate,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.

Vimal Nadar, head of research, Colliers India, said, “Real estate developers across segments also stand to benefit from a likely lowering of financing costs. Overall demand and real estate growth are likely to be on the upswing, given the anticipation of further easing in monetary policy. However, global headwinds and trade frictions will remain key monitorables for all economic sectors, including real estate.”

The RBI’s proposal to allow securitisation of stressed assets through a market-based mechanism, in addition to the Asset Restructuring Company route, may also impact the sector. “The reduction in borrowing costs coupled with alternate resolution mechanisms for stressed assets is likely to benefit real estate stakeholders in the near-to-mid term. This is expected to provide relief to cash-strapped developers and several stalled projects,” Nadar added.

Amit Goyal, managing director, India Sotheby’s International Realty, said that if the rate cut is passed on to home loan borrowers, it will support demand momentum and help the sector navigate this period of uncertainty.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “We hope that the benefits of this rate cut will be passed to consumers on an immediate basis, which will be crucial to boost consumption.”

For developers, the reduction in borrowing costs is expected to improve liquidity and encourage new project launches to meet anticipated demand. While the global economic outlook remains uncertain, the real estate industry is optimistic about further monetary easing in the coming quarters.

“This policy recalibration comes at a crucial juncture when the sector is navigating complex global headwinds and evolving domestic market dynamics. For the real estate sector, this monetary easing creates a favourable lending environment that could potentially stimulate housing demand across key markets,” said Sanjay Dutt, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Realty and Infrastructure. “The reduction in borrowing costs is likely to enhance affordability metrics for homebuyers, particularly in the mid-premium segment, where interest rate sensitivity is most pronounced.”

Lower interest rates may also attract first-time homebuyers, as reduced equated monthly instalments (EMIs) improve affordability. “The reduced interest burden will make home loans more accessible, encouraging fence-sitters to take the plunge into homeownership,” said Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, director, group promoter’s office and managing director, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate.

Aman Sarin, director and chief executive officer, Anant Raj Limited, noted that the shift in stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘accommodative’ signalled that the monetary policy committee is now considering only two options: status quo or further rate cuts. “This change in stance is extremely encouraging, especially for the housing sector. We anticipate more rate cuts in the coming quarters, and the biggest beneficiaries will be home loan borrowers—particularly those taking large-ticket loans for mid and premium homes,” he said.

Udit Jain, director, ONE Group Developers, said that if inflation continues its downward trajectory and macroeconomic indicators remain supportive, the industry could see more monetary easing in upcoming policy cycles, potentially boosting housing demand.

“Lower interest rates on home loans will benefit buyers across segments—from affordable housing to premium and luxury categories—making homeownership more accessible and attractive,” he said.

Manik Malik, chief financial officer, BPTP, said, “Developers will see financial relief through lower borrowing rates, enabling smoother project execution and keeping construction costs manageable. The move also aligns with the government’s broader efforts to encourage economic activity while ensuring fiscal discipline.”

Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, said, “The lower cost of borrowing will offer a much-needed cushion, enabling developers to fast-track project launches, expand portfolios, and cater to the anticipated rise in housing demand.”

Ashok Kapur, chairman, Krishna Group and Krisumi Corporation, added that many prospective buyers who had been cautiously observing the market may now take a decisive step towards purchasing homes.