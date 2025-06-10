India exports 516,000 tonnes sugar till June 6 of this year: AISTA

India exported 5.16 lakh tonnes of sugar till June 6 of the ongoing 2024-25 marketing year with maximum shipments of 1,18,553 tonnes to Somalia, trade body AISTA said on Tuesday.
The sugar marketing year runs from October to September. Sugar exports for the 2024-25 marketing year in India were allowed on January 20, 2025. The total quantity permitted for export is 10 lakh tonnes.
According to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), mills have exported a total of 5,16,782 tonnes of sugar till June 6 of the current marketing year.
Out of which, white sugar exports were at 4.09 lakh tonnes, refined sugar 81,845 tonnes and raw sugar at 25,382 tonnes till June of this year.
About 23,219 tonnes of sugar are under loading, it said in a statement.
Of the total exports undertaken so far, maximum shipments have been to Somalia at 1,18,553 tonnes, followed by Sri Lanka at 76,401 tonnes, Afghanistan at 72,833 tonnes, and Djibouti at 69,609 tonnes.
AISTA had recently said that total sugar exports could touch 8,00,000 tonnes out of 10,00,000 permitted by the central government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
