Home / Industry / News / India to become fastest-growing renewable energy market by 2030: WEF

India to become fastest-growing renewable energy market by 2030: WEF

A World Economic Forum report says India will lead global growth in renewable capacity and generation through 2030, driven by higher clean-energy investment and policy support such as PLI schemes

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I
At $81 billion and $659 billion, respectively, India and China have increased their annual investment in clean energy at a rate of about 12 per cent between 2019 and 2024.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:11 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India is set to record the fastest expansion in renewable electricity capacity and generation globally, according to a new World Economic Forum (WEF) report that values the global green economy at more than $5 trillion and forecasts it will cross $7 trillion by 2030.
 
The report, ‘Already a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Market: A CEO Guide to Growth in the Green Economy’, produced by the WEF in partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), said the green economy sector has grown at a pace second only to technology over the past decade. It also stated that investment in clean technologies continues to break records despite global economic uncertainty.

Why is India set for the fastest renewable growth through 2030?

Between 2024 and 2030, India is projected to post annual growth of 16 per cent in renewable electricity capacity, ahead of China at 15 per cent. Renewable generation is also expected to grow fastest in India, at 13 per cent per year, compared with China’s 12 per cent and a global average of 9 per cent.
 

How do India and China compare on clean-energy investment?

At $81 billion and $659 billion, respectively, India and China have increased their annual investment in clean energy at a rate of about 12 per cent between 2019 and 2024. The report also highlights that China spends more than any other region or country on clean energy investment.
 

What policy measures are supporting India’s renewables push?

The WEF said India’s policy push, including production-linked incentive schemes for solar modules, advanced batteries and low-carbon hydrogen, is designed to cut import dependence and build domestic manufacturing strength. The report said these measures are expected to help India double its solar capacity by 2030.
 

What do the latest government numbers say about renewables?

According to government data from October, India achieved the milestone of generating over half (256.09 GW) of its total energy capacity (500.89 GW) through renewable resources.
 

Which Indian company is featured in the WEF case studies?

 
The study features 14 case studies, among them Indian renewable energy company ReNew. The firm has built a diversified portfolio of more than 28 gigawatts (GW) across wind, solar, storage and emerging green fuels.
 

What did ReNew’s Sumant Sinha say about India’s strategy?

ReNew chairperson and chief executive officer Sumant Sinha said: “We are rich in renewable energy resources, so the more energy we produce domestically, and the more equipment we manufacture to enable that, the safer and more resilient we become in the current context.”
 
“India is thus increasingly focused on tapping all available local resources. That’s why the government continues to advance low-carbon solutions like green hydrogen and green ammonia to reduce import dependence and enhance strategic autonomy,” he added.
 

What does the WEF say about growth and valuations in green markets?

 
According to the WEF, companies deriving a substantial share of revenue from green markets typically grow twice as fast as conventional business lines. They also tend to face lower capital costs. Firms earning more than half their revenue from green activities frequently secure valuation premiums of 12-15 per cent, reflecting investor confidence in their long-term prospects.
 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sanchar Saathi app can be deleted, says govt; OEMs still reluctant

Premium

SAT approves Ketan Parekh's cross-examination by Rohit Salgaocar

Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026, says CM

RDI fund to boost, incentivise deep-tech startup ecosystem: Jitendra Singh

Premium

India's crude security holds as refiners pivot from sanctioned suppliers

Topics :World Economic ForumRenewable energy policyrenewable enrgyrenewable powerrenewable energy sectorIndia's renewable energyBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story