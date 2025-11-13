Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ReNew to invest ₹82,000 cr in entire renewable energy spectrum in Andhra

ReNew to invest ₹82,000 cr in entire renewable energy spectrum in Andhra

ReNew will invest in high technology areas such as solar ingot and water manufacturing, including project development, green hydrogen and molecules

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

ReNew will invest ₹82,000 crore spanning the entire spectrum of renewable energy value chain. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday said decarbonisation solutions company ReNew will invest Rs 82,000 crore spanning the entire spectrum of renewable energy value chain.

The IT Minister noted that ReNew will invest in high technology areas such as solar ingot and water manufacturing, including project development, green hydrogen and molecules.

"In an investment spanning Rs 82,000 crores, Renew will be investing in the high technology areas of solar ingot, wafer manufacturing, down to project development and onwards to green hydrogen and molecules," said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.

"After five years out of Andhra Pradesh, it is my proud privilege to announce that Renew is placing an all-in investment on the entire renewable energy value chain," he said.

 

On May 16, Lokesh laid the foundation for a Rs 22,000 crore ReNew renewable energy project in Anantapur district. It encompassed a 4.8 GWp hybrid farm with BESS (battery energy storage system) at Bethapalli village in Gooty mandal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests Jaypee Infratech MD Manoj Gaur in money laundering case

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Mahindra, Manulife launch 50:50 life insurance JV with ₹3,600-cr plan

figma

US-based Figma bets on India's design talent, opens Bengaluru office

Bima Sugam, insurance, life insurance, health insurance, group insurance

Mahindra, Manulife to set up 50:50 JV for life insurance in India

bombay house tata

Noel Tata secures son Neville's entry to one board, blocked on another

Topics : renewable energy Andhra Pradesh India's renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon