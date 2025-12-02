Home / Industry / News / Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026, says CM

Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026, says CM

He shared that the government expects the listing of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company in 2026

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:11 PM IST
Maharashtra is looking to undertake a phased equity listing of state-owned energy utilities starting with the transmission company in 2026, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

He said it is essential to undertake the process to make the entities more efficient and agile.

"It is the right time to start the listing process for government entities and corporations. We have decided that we will certainly list the electricity transmission company at first," Fadnavis said at an event here.

Later, he shared that the government expects the listing of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company in 2026.

The transmission company's listing will be followed with generation company's listing in second phase and the distribution company's in the next, the chief minister said without giving a timeline.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraMaharashtra government

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

