Home / Industry / News / Game developers to meet in Chennai for 17th IGDC meet in November

Game developers to meet in Chennai for 17th IGDC meet in November

The 17th edition of IGDC will mark its Chennai debut from November 5-7, spotlighting India's growing $3.1-bn gaming industry and emerging regional ecosystems

gaming
Over its 16 editions, IGDC has served as the epicentre of India’s game development ecosystem, connecting creators, studios, investors, and publishers
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 17th edition of South Asia’s largest gaming industry event, the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), will be held at the Chennai Trade Centre from November 5 to 7, marking its first edition in Tamil Nadu. The conference is organised by the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI).
 
The three-day event will bring together leading figures from the global and Indian gaming economy, underscoring India’s emergence as a billion-dollar gaming powerhouse.
 
Over its 16 editions, IGDC has served as the epicentre of India’s game development ecosystem, connecting creators, studios, investors, and publishers. The 2024 edition drew more than 4,000 attendees and over 200 speakers, featuring a vibrant expo of global and indie innovators.
 
150 sessions, global speakers lined up
 
The 2025 edition will feature over 150 sessions with an exceptional line-up of global voices from the video gaming world, including experts in storytelling, design, publishing, and education.
 
India’s gaming sector is growing at a 28 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), powered by a community of over 550 million gamers. The Chennai edition aligns with GDAI’s mission to expand innovation and opportunities across India.
 
This year’s conference will also host several flagship initiatives, including the Indie Initiative, India Game Awards, Investor–Publisher Connect, and Women in Gaming programmes.
 
Chennai as India’s next gaming hub
 
The move to Chennai reflects GDAI’s effort to develop local gaming ecosystems and broaden participation across regions. The city’s engineering talent, strong IT infrastructure, and proactive digital policies have made it a growing hub for creative technology and gaming innovation.
 
“Chennai represents India’s next frontier in gaming development. With strong IT infrastructure, talented graduates, and active government support, the city provides the ideal launchpad for the next generation of game creators. IGDC 2025 will bring global visibility to Chennai’s vibrant ecosystem,” said Sridhar Muppidi, Chairperson, GDAI.
 
Indie showcase, cross-border collaboration
 
The Indie Showcase, a cornerstone of IGDC, will return this year to spotlight top Indian and international indie titles. The event will also feature keynotes, expert panels, and cross-border developer tracks, along with IP Connect meetings to facilitate business matchmaking between studios, publishers, and investors.
 
Supported by leading names across the gaming ecosystem, IGDC continues to represent India’s collaborative and ambitious developer community.
 
“From its NASSCOM roots to its Hyderabad legacy and now its Chennai chapter, IGDC reflects the industry’s evolution and nationwide growth,” the GDAI said in a statement.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UK's BII set to invest $75 million for Blueleaf Energy's India plans

India exploring energy transition ties with Singapore, Southeast Asia

Industrial output growth moderates to 3-month low of 4% in September

India must work with China on EV tech for 5-10 years: Uno Minda chair

Relief for Vodafone Idea may trigger govt equity dilution, say brokerages

Topics :online gamesgaming industryGamingGaming companiesChennai

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story