Game developers to meet in Chennai for 17th IGDC meet in November

The 17th edition of South Asia’s largest gaming industry event, the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), will be held at the Chennai Trade Centre from November 5 to 7, marking its first edition in Tamil Nadu. The conference is organised by the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI).

The three-day event will bring together leading figures from the global and Indian gaming economy, underscoring India’s emergence as a billion-dollar gaming powerhouse.

Over its 16 editions, IGDC has served as the epicentre of India’s game development ecosystem, connecting creators, studios, investors, and publishers. The 2024 edition drew more than 4,000 attendees and over 200 speakers, featuring a vibrant expo of global and indie innovators.

150 sessions, global speakers lined up The 2025 edition will feature over 150 sessions with an exceptional line-up of global voices from the video gaming world, including experts in storytelling, design, publishing, and education. India’s gaming sector is growing at a 28 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), powered by a community of over 550 million gamers. The Chennai edition aligns with GDAI’s mission to expand innovation and opportunities across India. This year’s conference will also host several flagship initiatives, including the Indie Initiative, India Game Awards, Investor–Publisher Connect, and Women in Gaming programmes. Chennai as India’s next gaming hub

The move to Chennai reflects GDAI’s effort to develop local gaming ecosystems and broaden participation across regions. The city’s engineering talent, strong IT infrastructure, and proactive digital policies have made it a growing hub for creative technology and gaming innovation. “Chennai represents India’s next frontier in gaming development. With strong IT infrastructure, talented graduates, and active government support, the city provides the ideal launchpad for the next generation of game creators. IGDC 2025 will bring global visibility to Chennai’s vibrant ecosystem,” said Sridhar Muppidi, Chairperson, GDAI. Indie showcase, cross-border collaboration The Indie Showcase, a cornerstone of IGDC, will return this year to spotlight top Indian and international indie titles. The event will also feature keynotes, expert panels, and cross-border developer tracks, along with IP Connect meetings to facilitate business matchmaking between studios, publishers, and investors.