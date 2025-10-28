Industrial output growth moderates to 3-month low of 4% in September

India’s industrial production growth eased to a three-month low of 4 per cent in September, from an upwardly revised 4.1 per cent in August, following slower expansion in mining and electricity, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Tuesday.

In September 2024, growth in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 3.2 per cent. For the first half of the current financial year (April–September 2025-26), average IIP growth was 3 per cent, compared with 4.1 per cent in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Manufacturing drives IIP, mining contracts

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 78 per cent of the index, grew 4.8 per cent in September, up from 3.8 per cent in August. However, the mining sector contracted 0.4 per cent, while electricity output growth slowed to 3.1 per cent from 4.1 per cent a month earlier.

At the two-digit National Industrial Classification (NIC) level, manufacturing expansion was led by basic metals (12.3 per cent), electrical equipment (28.7 per cent) and motor vehicles (14.6 per cent). Out of 23 manufacturing sub-sectors, 10—including key consumer and export-oriented segments such as food products, apparel and pharmaceuticals—recorded year-on-year contraction. Consumer durables, infrastructure goods show resilience Among use-based categories, primary goods growth slowed to 1.4 per cent due to weak mining and electricity performance. Other sub-segments showed improvement versus August. Consumer durables posted a 10-month high growth of 10.2 per cent, up from 3.5 per cent in August, while infrastructure goods maintained double-digit growth for a third consecutive month at 10.5 per cent. Consumer non-durables (FMCG) output remained in contraction at –2.9 per cent, though the decline moderated.

Economists see festive recovery ahead Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, said GST rate cuts aimed at the FMCG sector could lift demand from October onwards, as dealers clear old-label inventories. “Overall, the combination of GST rate rejig, pent-up demand and early festive onset appears to have boosted demand in September–October 2025, which should support manufacturing growth in October as well,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ratings. Sabnavis added: “The next three months should be more buoyant for industry as GST cuts translate into higher demand, which in turn should spur industrial activity.”