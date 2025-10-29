UK's BII set to invest $75 million for Blueleaf Energy's India plans

British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution, said on Wednesday it would invest $75 million to aid the India expansion plans of Blueleaf Energy, a Macquarie Asset Management-owned renewable energy platform.

The funding is intended to accelerate clean energy deployment in markets across Asia.

The investment will be made in Blueleaf's utility-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects in India, and is expected to generate more than 3.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy annually.

The investment aligns with BII's broader strategy to accelerate the energy transition in emerging markets.

It has committed more than $95 million this year to climate-focused platforms in Southeast Asia, including co-investments in utility-scale renewable assets and early-stage clean energy businesses.