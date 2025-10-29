UK's BII set to invest $75 million for Blueleaf Energy's India plans

British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution, said on Wednesday it would invest $75 million to aid the India expansion plans of Blueleaf Energy, a Macquarie Asset Management-owned renewable energy platform.
The funding is intended to accelerate clean energy deployment in markets across Asia.
The investment will be made in Blueleaf's utility-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects in India, and is expected to generate more than 3.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy annually.
The investment aligns with BII's broader strategy to accelerate the energy transition in emerging markets.
It has committed more than $95 million this year to climate-focused platforms in Southeast Asia, including co-investments in utility-scale renewable assets and early-stage clean energy businesses.
Earlier in the year, BII set up a renewable energy joint venture focused on Southeast Asia with two partners. BII backs various entities focused on clean energy in India such as Mahindra & Mahindra's EV unit.
India, the world's fourth-largest renewable energy producer, has set a target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, with the country already surpassing 256 GW of installed energy capacity as of September.
Singapore-headquartered Blueleaf Energy operates in Southeast Asia, India, Taiwan, and Japan, with a project pipeline that includes more than 4.5 GW of energy generation assets and nearly 3 GWh of storage projects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app