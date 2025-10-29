Home / Industry / News / UK's BII set to invest $75 million for Blueleaf Energy's India plans

UK's BII set to invest $75 million for Blueleaf Energy's India plans

The investment will be made in Blueleaf's utility-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects in India, and is expected to generate more than 3.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy annually

investment
The investment aligns with BII's broader strategy to accelerate the energy transition in emerging markets | Image: Freepik
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution, said on Wednesday it would invest $75 million to aid the India expansion plans of Blueleaf Energy, a Macquarie Asset Management-owned renewable energy platform.

The funding is intended to accelerate clean energy deployment in markets across Asia.

The investment will be made in Blueleaf's utility-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects in India, and is expected to generate more than 3.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy annually.

The investment aligns with BII's broader strategy to accelerate the energy transition in emerging markets.

It has committed more than $95 million this year to climate-focused platforms in Southeast Asia, including co-investments in utility-scale renewable assets and early-stage clean energy businesses.

Earlier in the year, BII set up a renewable energy joint venture focused on Southeast Asia with two partners. BII backs various entities focused on clean energy in India such as Mahindra & Mahindra's EV unit.

India, the world's fourth-largest renewable energy producer, has set a target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, with the country already surpassing 256 GW of installed energy capacity as of September.

Singapore-headquartered Blueleaf Energy operates in Southeast Asia, India, Taiwan, and Japan, with a project pipeline that includes more than 4.5 GW of energy generation assets and nearly 3 GWh of storage projects.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India exploring energy transition ties with Singapore, Southeast Asia

Industrial output growth moderates to 3-month low of 4% in September

India must work with China on EV tech for 5-10 years: Uno Minda chair

Relief for Vodafone Idea may trigger govt equity dilution, say brokerages

Trai aligns with DoT on CNAP, makes caller ID service default with opt-out

Topics :Asset ManagementAsset mobilisationRenewable energy in Indiarenewable energy

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story