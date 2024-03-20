Home / Industry / News / 5G subscribers consuming 3.6-times more data than 4G users: Nokia

5G subscribers consuming 3.6-times more data than 4G users: Nokia

The average monthly data traffic per user also surged by 24 percent year-on-year in 2023, reaching 24.1 gigabytes per user per month

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India had 131 million 5G users at the end of 2023, Nokia said in its annual India Mobile Broadband Index report on Wednesday. The figure is set to rise to 575 million in 2026, or half of all subscribers in India, it added.

The report pointed out the gap between users and available number of devices is also dropping fast with the country having 134 million 5G capable devices in 2023, or 17 percent of all available devices. The number of 5G devices has risen to 160 million in the next 3 months, Amit Marwah, Head of Marketing & Corporate Affairs (CMO) at Nokia India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Overall, 5G made up 15 percent of all data traffic across telecom circles as of December, 2023. 5G users on average consume 3.6-times more data as compared to 4G users. Meanwhile, the rise of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA),which is currently expected to consume an estimated 2.5 times more data than average 5G users. The service is currently offered by both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

The average monthly data traffic per user also surged by 24 percent year-on-year in 2023, reaching 24.1 gigabytes per user per month.

In terms of spectrum bands, all 5G devices in India are supported through the 3500 MHz, and the least through the 2300 MHz band.


Rising fast

20% 5G data traffic share in metro circles in Dec, '23
 
24.1 GB average mobile data usage in India in Dec, '23
 
575 million 5G users in India by 2026

Also Read

Nokia G42: HMD Global democratises 5G with new 4GB RAM variant at Rs 9,999

OPPO signs cross-licence agreement with Nokia to resolve patent dispute

HMD Global launches Nokia 105 Classic phone with UPI app at Rs 999: Details

HMD Global launches Nokia G42's 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India

BSNL likely to award Rs 1,000 crore 3-yr OTN equipment contract to Nokia

February crude oil imports from Russia edged up from January trade

High base effect of last year to hit March growth business of life insurers

Some in politics need to be launched repeatedly, unlike startups: PM Modi

Small tea growers voice concern over 'poor' quality teas flooding market

Sponge iron producers urge govt to impose duties to curb iron ore exports

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :5G in IndiaMobile broadbandtelecom servicesMobile data traffic

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story