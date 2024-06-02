Home / Industry / News / India has significant potential for making sustainable aviation fuel: IATA

India has significant potential for making sustainable aviation fuel: IATA

In 2023, the production of SAF stood at around 0.5 million tonnes and the amount has to be increased multiple folds by 2050

flight plane
As many as 140 identified SAF projects are progressing across 31 countries, the grouping said.
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 8:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has significant potential for producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which can help reduce carbon emissions, global airlines' grouping IATA said on Sunday amid rising air travel.

In 2023, the production of SAF stood at around 0.5 million tonnes and the amount has to be increased multiple folds by 2050.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it will establish the SAF Registry to accelerate the uptake of the fuel by authoritatively accounting and reporting emissions reductions from the use of the fuel.

The registry is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2025.

Seventeen airlines, one airline group, six national authorities, three Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and one fuel producer are already supporting the effort to develop the registry.

Hemant Mistry, Director of Net Zero Transition at IATA, said there is a significant potential for producing SAF in India.

"Regions like India have significant opportunities on feedstocks, which can support the pathway (for SAF)," he told PTI here.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and domestic carriers are expanding their fleet to meet rising air traffic demand.

As many as 140 identified SAF projects are progressing across 31 countries, the grouping said.

At a briefing on the sidelines of the IATA AGM here, Marie Owens Thomsen, Senior VP Sustainability & Chief Economist at IATA, said multiple levers can be used in different combinations to achieve net zero emissions.

"SAF will be responsible for the greatest amount of CO2 reductions by 2050 (65 per cent)," she said.

Compared to the 2023 level, she said, the production of SAF has to be increased by around 1,000 times to reach 500 million tonnes by 2050.

In a release, IATA said SAF is expected to account for up to 65 per cent of the total carbon mitigation needed to achieve net zero carbon emissions in air transportation by 2050.

"SAF is key to aviation's decarbonisation. Airlines want more SAF and stand ready to use every drop of it," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said.

IATA represents around 330 airlines that account for over 80 per cent of the global traffic. Indian carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, are part of the grouping.

Also Read

3 killed, 26 injured as bus carrying SAF jawans collides with car in MP

Air passenger traffic continues to grow, reaches 98.2% of pre-Covid levels

What is carbon capture and why does it keep coming up at COP28 summit?

IATA expects sustainable aviation fuel production to rise in 2024

Climate talks enter last day with no agreement in sight on fossil fuels

Major 18 listed builders sell properties worth Rs 1.17 trillion in FY24

TTDF set to be expanded; corpus may rise to Rs 3,000 cr from Rs 500 cr now

AC manufacturers clock two-fold jump in sales in May amid severe heatwave

Summer-centric products sizzle as heatwaves persist across country

Major private hospital chains see rise in revenues per bed in FY24

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IATAAviation fuelFuel

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story