India Inc condemns tragic Pahalgam attack, backs fight against terror

Terrorism is a threat to all of humanity and must be condemned in every form, says Ambani

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack
Security personnel during a search operation at Baisaran area of Pahalgam to nab attackers of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Leading figures from India Inc have expressed solidarity with the nation in the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.
 
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, conveyed his condolences, stating: “Everyone in the Reliance family is grieving the loss of innocent lives in this barbaric act of terrorism. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and pray for the swift and full recovery of those injured. Our Reliance Foundation’s Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai will provide free treatment to all victims.”
 
“Terrorism is a threat to all of humanity and must be condemned in every form. We stand in full support of our Prime Minister, the Government of India, and the entire nation in the decisive fight against terrorism,” Ambani said.
 
Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Group, also voiced his anguish, calling the attack “extremely unfortunate and tragic.” In a social media message, he wrote: “A deep sorrow has touched the heart of every Indian.”
 
Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, said innocent lives were lost to senseless violence which must end. Jindal scion Parth Jindal was more vocal, saying the Indian government must take severe action against those responsible. “I am seething with rage and know that our government will take severe action against those cowardly attacks,” Jindal said.
 
“I strongly condemn the dastardly act of terrorism perpetrated on innocent lives in Pahalgam, who were enjoying holidays with their families and friends. An act of terror has no place on this Earth. My deepest condolences to the lost lives and their kith and kin,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson of Biocon Group.
Topics :Mukesh AmbaniPahalgam attackVedanta Anil AgarwalSajjan Jindalterror attacksKiran Mazumdar-Shaw

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

