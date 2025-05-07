India Inc does risk assessment, extends full support to armed forces

India’s top corporate leaders scrambled to assess operational risks and business continuity after the Indian armed forces launched strikes on terror camps across the border in Pakistan, fuelling fears of further escalation.

Senior executives at several top companies convened emergency meetings to evaluate exposure and prepare for possible disruptions.

Firms also began issuing advisories to employees, with some initiating mock security drills.

“There are marathon meetings going on since morning on the impact of the war on our operations and how we can help in war efforts,” said an executive at a major defence and infrastructure firm, requesting anonymity.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., India’s largest IT services exporter, advised employees to remain alert and follow local administrative instructions. The company issued an internal communication outlining protocols for upcoming emergency drills.

“We, as individual citizens and as an organisation, are required to comply with these requirements as and when they are laid down and communicated from time to time,” the company said in an internal email seen by Business Standard.

Also Read

“Our endeavour is to provide you with relevant information that you can use, but it is also recommended that you refer to and align with any direct communication from your respective local authorities.”

“We request that you stay within the office building and do not panic,” the advisory added. “If there is anything to be done differently at your work location, you would receive the necessary instructions from your local Admin/HR teams.”

ALSO READ: India-Pakistan tensions could strain fiscal deficit if conflict escalates Other companies also issued similar advisories to their employees with several companies holding mock drills.

An executive at a major Gujarat-based refinery said the Central government had stepped up security around key infrastructure to guard against any potential retaliatory attack.

Several top leaders also voiced strong support for the country’s armed forces. Several top CEOs took to social media to express solidarity.

“Our prayers are with our forces… One nation. Together we stand,” Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted.

“Operation Sindoor isn’t just a military strike-- it’s a crimson reminder that every drop of blood spilled in Pahalgam will be avenged,” RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka wrote.

“Peace isn’t weakness. And when India chooses to respond, the mountains echo with resolve, not restraint.”

“Terror will never triumph. India stands resolute and united in the fight against terrorism,” said Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

“Wishing safety and success for our brave armed forces.”