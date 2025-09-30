Ecom platforms on government radar for compliance with GST rate cuts

The government has placed e-commerce platforms under scrutiny as it monitors prices of daily use FMCG products ranging from shampoo to pulses to ensure that the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts are being appropriately passed on to consumers, a source said on Tuesday.

Authorities are monitoring whether these platforms are complying with pricing norms and not withholding the intended consumer benefits from tax reductions.

Amid complaints of not commensurate price reduction of daily essential items being sold on some e-commerce platforms, sources said that the government has informally ticked off certain e-commerce operators for the prices they are offering on certain items.

"The government is monitoring e-commerce operators for a smooth and genuine passage of GST cuts. The revenue department is monitoring whether taxes have been cut commensurately," the source said. Sources said the e-commerce platforms cited 'technical glitches' when discrepancies in pricing pre- and post-GST reduction were pointed out. "Government is keeping a strict vigil," the source added. Effective September 22, Goods and Services Tax (GST) has become a two-tier structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. The earlier rates of 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent have been clubbed into two rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, resulting in a reduced price of 99 per cent of daily use items.