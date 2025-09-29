Dutch govt pledges €2 bn backing for Tata Steel's green transition plan

Tata Steel Ltd has signed a non-binding agreement with the Dutch government and the province of North Holland to accelerate the decarbonisation of its Netherlands unit and improve air quality around its IJmuiden site, securing potential state backing of up to €2 billion.

The Dutch government’s proposed €2 billion contribution, subject to a final “tailor-made” agreement, would be supplemented by about €300 million from the EU Innovation Fund. The balance would be financed through a mix of Tata Steel Nederland’s cash flows, project debt and support from Tata Steel, the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ: WeWork India eyes over 20% revenue growth; IPO opens on October 3 The Joint Letter of Intent (JLoI), announced on Monday, sets out a framework for phasing out high-polluting blast furnaces and coke plants at Tata Steel Nederland and transitioning to lower-emission technologies. The plan includes installing a direct reduction plant (DRP) and electric arc furnace (EAF), which would initially run on natural gas before shifting to hydrogen and biomethane once commercially viable.