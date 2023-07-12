Vaishnaw wants India Mobile Congress to become country's premier tech event

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday asserted that the 2023 edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) should become India's premier technology event.

Organised by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), IMC will be held from October 27 to 29 at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The theme of the marquee event will be ‘Global Digital Innovation’, and it is envisaged as a meeting point for industry, government, academics and other key stakeholders in the technology ecosystem, the minister said.

Addressing the curtain raiser of the event here on Wednesday, Vaishnaw said at least 100 universities should be connected to the event virtually.

“Accordingly, the event should be virtually displayed in major universities like IIT Madras, and IIT Gandhinagar, where other universities part of their ecosystem can also join in,” he said.

The minister added that there should be five or six partner nations given that India is trying to become a major exporter in the telecom sector.