Home / Industry / News / India needs wider range of semiconductor suppliers, says industry expert

India needs wider range of semiconductor suppliers, says industry expert

Governments around the world are investing aggressively to build domestic supplies of semiconductors

Semiconductor chips, Ajit Manocha, president and chief executive officer of the trade group SEMI, SEMI
Ajit Manocha at the India-Taiwan Semiconductor Forum in Taipei on May 30
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Debby Wu


India will have to attract a wider range of semiconductor suppliers to succeed in building a robust chip industry in the country, according to the leader of an influential trade association.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“They need to really increase the emphasis on the ecosystem because, without an ecosystem, growth will be limited,” Ajit Manocha, president and chief executive officer of the trade group SEMI, said in an interview on Thursday. ”They need to encourage smaller and medium-sized companies to come and set up the shop in India.” 

Governments around the world are investing aggressively to build domestic supplies of semiconductors, the foundation of everything from smartphones to artificial intelligence. India’s effort is considered something of a long shot given the advantages of countries like the US, China and even Malaysia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a $10 billion fund to help attract global chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the leading provider of chips for the likes of Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. Manocha said that, if Modi wins a third term, the country is very likely to expand the program beyond $10 billion to help create a comprehensive ecosystem. 

But no major semiconductor firms have committed to significant investments in India so far, partly due to challenges with infrastructure, including a stable power supply. The two most high-profile projects are a $11 billion site by the Tata Group in partnership with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. to make mature chips and a $2.75 billion assembly and testing facility by US-based Micron Technology Inc. 

The critical role that smaller companies play in the chip ecosystem is reflected in TSMC’s efforts in the US, where it has pledged to build three advanced chip plants. The Taiwanese company has helped bring dozens of vendors to Arizona to support its operations. 

Manocha, who spoke from the sidelines of the India-Taiwan Semiconductor Forum in Taipei, said that India is on the right track. The Tata and Micron projects can act as catalysts for the country’s plans to build a technology foundation in the country. 

Also Read

Tata, Israel's Tower Semiconductor among bidders for SCL Mohali revamp: Rpt

Taiwan keen to help India become leader in chip space, says Jason Ho

Foxconn, HCL announce semiconductor JV in India with $37.2 mn investment

Dholera plant's first semiconductor chip to be rolled out by 2026 end

High bandwidth memory almost sold out for 2025: Nvidia supplier SK Hynix

Home prices to rise steadily, affordable housing to be scarce: Poll

Tryst with Semicons: Arduous road for India to lead chip manufacturing

Delhi breaches 8,300 MW mark first time as power demand soars amid heatwave

Airfares to major summer destinations defy sweltering heat, stay cool

India's peak power demand touches new record high of 246 Gigawatts

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :semiconductorsemiconductor industryTata groupToshiba chipToshiba chip businessPLI scheme

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story