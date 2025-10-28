Home / Industry / News / India now 4th largest renewable energy producer at 257 GW: Pralhad Joshi

India now 4th largest renewable energy producer at 257 GW: Pralhad Joshi

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India achieved the Nationally Determined Contribution target of 50 per cent capacity from non-fossil sources, 5 years ahead of deadline

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad
And the Climate Change Performance Index continues to rank India among the top performers, he noted (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said India is the fourth-largest nation in the world in terms of renewable energy capacity, at 257 GW, a three-fold jump from 81 GW in 2014.

Addressing the 8th session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly, the union minister of new and renewable energy said India's solar capacity increased from 2.8 GW in 2014 to 128 GW today.

He said, "India is now the world's 4th-largest in RE capacity. Renewables in 2014 V/s Now: 81 GW - 257 GW."  He informed that solar module manufacturing capacity increased from 2 GW in 2014 to 110 GW at present.

Similarly, the solar cells manufacturing increased from 'zero' to 27 GW.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India achieved the Nationally Determined Contribution target of 50 per cent capacity from non-fossil sources, five years ahead of the deadline.

India's renewable tariffs, be it solar, solar-plus-battery, and green ammonia, are among the lowest globally, he said, adding that this reflects India's ability to combine scale, with speed and skill to make clean energy affordable.

The International Energy Agency projects that India will become the world's second-largest renewable market.

The International Renewable Energy Agency calls India an energy transition powerhouse. And the Climate Change Performance Index continues to rank India among the top performers, he noted.

In fact, among the G20 countries, India is the only nation to have achieved its 2030 renewable energy targets as early as 2021. "We have consistently been at the forefront of global efforts to mitigate climate change", he said.

India now ranks third globally in growth in power generation capacity over the past five years.

For a nation with one of the lowest per capita emissions and one of the lowest per capita energy consumptions globally, India's commitment to a clean energy transition is truly remarkable, he stated.

He highlighted that global solar energy has now exceeded 1,600 GW and accounts for nearly 40 per cent of total renewable generation.

"Yet the progress remains uneven. In sub-Saharan Africa and small island nations, millions still live without reliable electricity. Bridging this divide demands collective ambition and equitable finance", he said  India invites all partners of the International Solar Alliance to join this mission to engage, energise, and empower a new global energy order, together, he stated.

India is working on a USD 25 million contribution to the Africa Solar Facility under ISA to support investments in mini-grids and distributed renewables across Africa.

This reflects our belief in equitable growth within the Global South, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pharma, healthcare sector deals hit $3.5 billion in Sep quarter: Report

Co-investment in Indian realty surges over 6-fold in Sep quarter: Report

Singapore's Lighthouse Canton to invest over $1.5 billion in India

India's clean energy push may speed up coal plant shutdowns by 2030

Smartphone exports hit a new record of $1.8 billion in September

Topics :Pralhad Joshirenewable energyRenewable energy in India

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story