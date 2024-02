India ranks 3rd in USGBC's list on green building certification for 2023

India ranked third in the US Green Building Council's (USGBC) annual list of top 10 countries and regions in the world for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification in 2023.

The United States has not been included in the list.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

LEED is a green building rating system and the certification is a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.

The rating system is available for virtually all building types, thereby providing a framework for healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings, USGBC said in a statement.

India has retained its third rank, while mainland China, and Canada held the first and second positions, respectively, it said.

As per the statement, "248 projects, across both buildings and spaces, were certified for LEED in the country covering 7.23 million Gross Square Metres (GSM). China topped the top 10 rankings for 2023 with over 24 million GSM certified followed by Canada with 7.9 million GSM," it said.

While the US is not included in the list, it remains the world's largest market for LEED with more than 51 million GSM certified during the year.

The annual ranking by USGBC highlights the significant progress made by countries and regions outside the US in adopting healthy, sustainable, and resilient building design, construction, and operations.

In India, LEED is administered by the Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI).