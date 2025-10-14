Home / Industry / News / India ranks 6th globally in live branded residence projects: Report

India ranks 6th globally in live branded residence projects: Report

The country also ranks tenth globally in the pipeline of upcoming branded residence projects, accounting for 2 per cent of future supply among 83 countries that were surveyed

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate
premium
India home to nearly 85,698 individuals with a net worth of $10+ mn in 2024
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing branded residences market globally, ranking sixth in live projects and contributing 4 per cent to global supply of branded residences, stated Knight Frank’s ‘The Residence Report’, released on Tuesday.
 
The country also ranks 10th globally in the pipeline of upcoming branded residence projects, accounting for 2 per cent of future supply among 83 countries that were surveyed.
  “India’s position highlights its growing, but still nascent role, in the segment compared to global leaders like the US, UAE, and UK. Importantly, the country’s rising wealth base is fuelling future demand,” the report stated.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Roche moves SC against Delhi HC nod to Natco for Risdiplam generic

FHRAI urges FM Sitharaman to restore ITC, delink F&B GST from room tariffs

Premium

Finance ministry rules out Customs duty relief for magnet PLI scheme

Premium

Electronics sector calls for PE tax parity with China and Vietnam

India should have policy stability on edible oil import tariffs, says paper

Topics :India's global rankingsResidential projectsluxury homes

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story