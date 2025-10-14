Roche moves SC against Delhi HC nod to Natco for Risdiplam generic

Swiss pharma giant F Hoffmann-La Roche AG has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's order allowing Natco Pharma to manufacture and sell a generic drug of Risdiplam.

Risdiplam is an oral medicine used for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in patients aged two months or above. SMA is a rare, progressive, and genetic disease that affects motor neurons in the spinal cord, causing muscle weakness and wasting.

Roche's lawyer mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India B R Gavai for urgent listing. The court has agreed to list the matter on either Thursday or Friday.