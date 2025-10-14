Home / Industry / News / Roche moves SC against Delhi HC nod to Natco for Risdiplam generic

Roche moves SC against Delhi HC nod to Natco for Risdiplam generic

Risdiplam is an oral medicine used for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in patients aged two months or above

Supreme Court, SC
Roche's lawyer mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India B R Gavai for urgent listing. The court has agreed to list the matter on either Thursday or Friday. (Photo:PTI)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Swiss pharma giant F Hoffmann-La Roche AG has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's order allowing Natco Pharma to manufacture and sell a generic drug of Risdiplam.
 
Risdiplam is an oral medicine used for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in patients aged two months or above. SMA is a rare, progressive, and genetic disease that affects motor neurons in the spinal cord, causing muscle weakness and wasting.
 
Roche's lawyer mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India B R Gavai for urgent listing. The court has agreed to list the matter on either Thursday or Friday.
 
The Swiss pharmaceutical company moved the apex court after the Delhi High Court on October 9 allowed Natco Pharma to continue selling the generic version of its medicine, Risdiplam, dismissing a plea by Roche. The division bench comprising Justices C Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul of the Delhi High Court upheld a March 2025 single-judge bench order that had denied Roche an injunction.
 
The single-judge order had refused to stop Natco Pharma from manufacturing a generic version of Risdiplam, citing public interest. It noted that SMA is a rare disease and that wider access to an affordable drug would benefit patients who cannot otherwise afford treatment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt to broaden qualification criteria to recruit medical device inspectors

India Inc raises over ₹17.5k crore from market via bonds on Tuesday

Premium

Finance ministry rules out duty exemption under magnet PLI scheme

India needs tariff stability in edible oil imports, says research paper

Electronics sector pushes for parity in PE tax rules with China, Vietnam

Topics :RocheNatco PharmaSupreme CourtDelhi High Court

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story