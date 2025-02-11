Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India ranks 9th globally among top advertising markets: GroupM report

Globally, India ranks among the top advertising markets, with the US, China, the UK, Japan, and Germany leading the list

Representative Picture
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:34 PM IST
India’s advertising industry is projected to grow by 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), or an increase of Rs 10,730 crore, to Rs 1,64,137 crore in 2025, as per a report released by GroupM, the media investment group under WPP.
 
Globally, India ranks ninth among the top advertising markets, with the US, China, the UK, Japan, and Germany leading the list.
 
“As global ad spend surpasses $1 trillion, India emerges as a top four growth market, with digital now accounting for over 60 per cent of ad spend,” said Prasanth Kumar, chief executive officer, GroupM South Asia, in a statement.
 
However, in 2024, India’s advertising spending was impacted by lower election-related ad spending during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and marginal growth despite a major event like the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, said Parveen Sheik, head of business intelligence, GroupM India. This, along with an increase in raw material costs for consumer packaged goods and a less-than-expected festive boost, further impacted overall advertising spending.
 
The digital medium is expected to generate an advertising revenue of Rs 99,137 crore in 2025. Sheik added that this will be driven by artificial intelligence, commerce, retail, media, and hyper-personalisation marketing.
 
“India’s advertising ecosystem is being reshaped by digital dominance and shifting consumer behaviours,” said Ashwin Padmanabhan, chief operating officer, GroupM, in a statement. “Digital and TV together account for 86 per cent of total ad spend, with streaming TV now making up 12.6 per cent of total TV ad revenue—signalling a critical shift for brands to optimise across high-growth platforms.”
 
He further added that rising investments from electric vehicles, fintech, and gaming sectors are fuelling the digital advertising market’s momentum.
 
Globally, the digital medium is expected to hold a market share of 82 per cent in 2025. The global advertising industry is expected to grow by 7.7 per cent to reach $1,116 billion.
 
First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

