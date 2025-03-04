India ready to meet 270 GW peak power demand this summer: CEA chief

India is ready to meet the expected peak power demand of 270 GW this summer taking steps like mandating 17GW imported coal plants to run at full capacity till April and asking hydro projects to conserve water to meet sudden surge, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Besides, the country will have 10GW to 12GW power from gas-based plants and there will be a tie-up of another 1.8GW from such capacities.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of 'Lineman Diwas', Chairman of Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Ghanshyam Prasad said,"We are expecting a peak demand of 270 Gigawatt in the summer. All the preparations are in place to meet that demand." He said that new capacity of about 32GW has been added through renewables.

"The government will utilise all its capacity for addressing the demand. There is special focus on removing all shortages, particularly in April, May, June and in September-October. These months are crucial with respect to the power demand," he stressed.

Power plants on imported coals are allowed to run in full capacity for two more months till April, he informed adding that 17GW imported coal-based plants will be used at par with others.

"This year also we take 10GW to 12GW power from gas-based plants. We are also in process of doing a tie-up of another 1800MW from gas-based plants," he added.

He was of the view that the nation will utilize all its capacity, weather it is coal, gas, hydro. The hydro players have been asked to conserve water to meet peak power demand.

Also Read

"This year we have good snowfall and we expect better power production from hydro plants. This time domestic coal situation is very good compared to last year," he said.

About the impact of Kumbh on coal supplies due to busier than usual railway lines, Prasad stated that he was worried that coal situation would be impacted, but there was very little impact."This year we have good stock of coal." Gajanan S Kale, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, said that power sector will play a pivotal role in realizing the country's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047', and the linemen and frontline workforce are the driving force behind the economic, industrial, and social growth.

Lineman Diwas not only honours their immense contributions, but also provides a platform to amplify their voices, share their challenges, and recognize their invaluable role, he opined.

"Ensuring their safety and well-being has always been our top priority, and we urge more and more stakeholders to participate in this event, making it a true celebration of their dedication and service," he said.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), a statutory body under Ministry of Power, in collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) On Tuesday organized the 5th Edition of Lineman Diwas here.

The day being celebrated in order to recognize the invaluable contributions of linemen and ground maintenance staff, the backbone of India's power sector.

More than 160 linemen and linewomen from over 45 state and private power distribution, generation, and transmission companies across India, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, among others shared their experiences, challenges, and key moments in maintaining an uninterrupted power supply.

Additionally, the event served as a vital platform for exchanging ideas, discussing best safety practices, and fostering collective learning among participants.