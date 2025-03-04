Dealers seek revision of fuel transport tenders after stricter PNGRB rules

Stringent guidelines put in place by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for the transportation of fuel by road will require time to enforce, and existing tenders will need to be revised, petrol pump dealers across the country say. These include biometric attendance for tanker or lorry crews, alternative drivers, and strict adherence to safe work hours and conditions.

The guidelines have been announced in the wake of a major accident in December last year, when a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) crashed in Jaipur, claiming 20 lives. Fuel tankers or lorries are operated by fuel dealers, who lease them from oil marketing companies (OMCs). Dealers bid for tenders with a validity of three to five years to transport fuel from depots to retail outlets. India has upwards of 90,000 petrol pumps, reflecting a nearly 40 per cent increase over the past five years.

"We don both the roles of dealers and transporters. We have always taken all precautions when it comes to public safety and will continue to do the same going forward. We abide by the transport discipline guidelines mandated by the OMCs. But the burden cannot be ours alone. The tenders will have to be renegotiated if the burden of compliance rises," All India Petrol Dealers Association (AIPDA) president Ajay Bansal said. Nationwide, 80 per cent of fuel delivered to retail outlets is transported by dealers, while the balance is delivered by contractors. However, the ban on night driving of fuel tankers (between 11 pm and 6 am) is not expected to affect fuel deliveries at petrol pumps since deliveries are received during the daytime in almost all states, Shamal Pal Choudhury, a senior functionary of the North Bengal Petrol Dealers Association, said.

"All fuel depots close down in the evening, so transporting fuel to retail outlets is not possible. However, such guidelines will also affect certain transportation activities undertaken by the OMCs as well," Delhi Petrol Dealers Association functionary Nishchal Singhania said. Tall task In its guidelines released on Monday, PNGRB has called for in-transit surveillance of trucks and lorries to be maintained, with all deviations investigated for possible causes. It also wants fuel transporters to ensure details of tanker crews are maintained on invoices and cross-checked at the dealer’s end. "Entities should develop a biometric/app-based attendance system for tank lorry crew at loading or unloading locations and dealerships to ensure the presence of authorised crew during the entire journey. To address concerns of driver or crew fatigue, entities should take necessary steps such as identifying suitable halts along the truck or lorry route to enable adequate rest and refreshment," the guidelines state.