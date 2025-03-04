Pepsi hits back with 'Any Time' to Coca-Cola's 'Half Time' ad campaign

The advertisement war between PepsiCo India and Coca-Cola India, the two American-origin carbonated beverage brands, has made a comeback after Pepsi released its ‘Any Time’ advertisement campaign in response to Coca-Cola’s ‘Half Time’ campaign. However, industry experts believe that the recent Coca-Cola versus Pepsi ad war, famously known as the cola ad war, lacks the same creative spark and no longer holds the same importance for consumers as it once did. Contrary to this, KV Sridhar, global chief creative officer at Nihilent, said that Pepsi has done a great job in actually picking up on the weakest creatives Coca-Cola has done. Sridhar, along with KS Chakravarthy, was behind the iconic ‘Wah Taj’ ad campaign featuring the late tabla player Zakir Hussain.

Sridhar further notes that "half time" is a global term mostly used for football or soccer, which does not hold much relevance to the Indian audience, where cricket usually dominates. He further anticipates more engaging ad campaigns in the carbonated beverage segment, with Coca-Cola, Thums Up (a brand under Coca-Cola), and Pepsi fighting for ad space on TV this summer season. Campa is expected to be more prominent at the ground level.

This comes at a time when the cola market in India has become highly competitive, as Campa has made a comeback with Reliance Consumer Products. Currently, Coca-Cola has an eight-year sponsorship deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) world events, and recently, Reliance Consumer Products’ Campa has also stepped up its game by becoming the co-powered sponsor for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

While Coca-Cola’s ‘Half Time’ ad campaign is a global initiative that was prominently showcased during the India-Pakistan match in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pepsi’s recent ad tagline, ‘Anytime is Pepsi Time,’ is specific to India.

“At PepsiCo India, consumer-centricity drives everything we do. With the launch of the ‘Anytime is Pepsi®️ Time’ campaign, we are defining refreshment for the upcoming summer season—turning every moment, big or small, into an opportunity to enjoy an ice-cold Pepsi,” a PepsiCo India spokesperson said in a statement.

N Chandramouli, chief executive officer of TRA Research, said that the current Pepsi versus Coca-Cola ad war is less about targeting each other and more about reinforcing their leadership in the market, especially after the re-entry of Campa, backed by Reliance Industries.

According to Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Rediffusion, an advertising agency, colas were once the most exciting and engaging category in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

“Over the years, many more categories have grabbed consumer attention and have got consumers engaged and involved. So colas are not centre stage any longer to the same extent as maybe half a century ago. Now they joust, but they do not go for knockouts,” Goyal added.

Mehul Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer of SoCheers, corroborates Goyal’s view and said that while Pepsi’s response to Coca-Cola’s campaign is direct, it does not quite capture the same creative spark that defined its most memorable ad wars.

“In the past, Pepsi’s competitive campaigns had a playful yet impactful approach, blending humour and cultural relevance to leave a lasting impression. While countering a rival’s campaign is a well-established strategy, the success of such an effort depends on how cleverly it is executed. This latest response feels more like a reactive move rather than a fresh, strategically crafted message. It gets attention, but it does not necessarily reignite the golden era of cola wars, where each brand’s creativity elevated the competition,” Gupta noted.

Industry experts claim that this style of advertising aligns with Pepsi’s usual ad strategy. Chandramouli said that this is not the first time Pepsi has hit back at Coca-Cola. Earlier, in the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup, Pepsi had released its campaign ‘Nothing Official About It,’ which overshadowed the match’s then-sponsor, Coca-Cola.

He added that nowadays, there is a greater sense of appreciation for camaraderie rather than outright competition.

“For example, the ad between Zomato and Shaadi.com had a sense of camaraderie. People now prefer these kinds of ads rather than outright brand battles. Coca-Cola versus Pepsi ads used to be fun,” said Chandramouli.