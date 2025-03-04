Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha counters Zomato's Deepinder Goyal on qcom cash burn

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha counters Zomato's Deepinder Goyal on qcom cash burn

Goyal's statement is verifiably untrue, and it will be clear when we publicly file our financial statements, Palicha added

Aadit Palicha
Aadit Palicha, Co-founder & CEO, Zepto
Udisha Srivastav Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 7:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha on Tuesday called Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's comments that Zepto was burning ₹2,500 crore every quarter as "verifiably untrue", saying public filing of financial statements will disprove the assertion.
 
Taking to LinkedIn after reports that quoted Goyal as saying that quick commerce (qcom) firms were burning ₹5,000 crore every quarter, half of which was by Zepto, Palicha said he intends to build a startup ecosystem in good faith and build world-class products for Indian consumers.
 
“Deepinder Goyal - whom I deeply respect as an entrepreneur - made an inaccurate statement about Zepto. His words were that qcom was burning ₹5,000 crore per quarter of which “substantially more than half of this is by Zepto” - implying that we are losing substantially more than ₹2,500 crore per quarter,” Palicha wrote.
 
“Goyal’s statement is verifiably untrue and it will be clear when we publicly file our financial statements,” Palicha added. 
 
The qcom sector in India has seen rapid growth, with players like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart competing aggressively for dominance. Zepto and Blinkit have been expanding their network of dark stores and optimising delivery operations to capture a larger market share.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coca-Cola to sell North Gujarat bottling plant to Kandhari for Rs 2,000 cr

Trade strategy for steel industry after clarity in tariffs: Steel Minister

Premium

Cluster redevelopment in Mumbai races against time amid red tape

Premium

Footwear major Bata India bats for footwear PLI to boost output, exports

Steel demand to grow despite global geopolitical issues: Tata Sons chairman

Topics :ZeptoZomatoDeepinder Goyal

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story