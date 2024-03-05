Home / Industry / News / India's coal output reaches 881 MT in Apr-Feb, likely to hit target

India's coal output reaches 881 MT in Apr-Feb, likely to hit target

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 3:00 PM IST
India produced 880.72 million tonne (MT) of coal in April-February this fiscal and is now just 119.28 MT away from its 1 billion tonne coal production target for FY24.

In 2022-23, India's total coal output was 893 million tonnes (MT). For the ongoing 2023-24 fiscal, the government has a target to produce 1 billion tonne (BT) of coal.

The cumulative coal production in April-February 2024 grew over 12 per cent to 880.72 MT (provisional) compared to 785.39 MT during the same period of FY23, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement on Tuesday.

The country's coal produced rose 12 per cent to 96.60 million tonne (MT) in February against 86.38 MT a year ago.

In February, the production of state-owned giant Coal India Ltd (CIL) rose 8 per cent to 74.76 MT (provisional) from 68.78 MT in February 2023, the ministry said.

The cumulative coal dispatch up to February 2024 increased over 11 per cent to 882.44 MT compared to 794.41 MT in the year-ago period.

The coal dispatch grew 13.63 per cent to 84.78 MT in February from 74.61 MT in February 2023.

Coal India Limited (CIL) dispatch was 12 per cent higher at 65.3 MT in February 2024 over 58.28 MT a year ago.

India is among the top five producers and users of coal in the world.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

