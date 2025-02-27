India's cruise companies gear up for expansion to meet rising demand

India’s cruise industry is gearing up for expansion, driven by a post-pandemic surge and a rise in experiential travel. Cruises, once seen as luxury vacations reserved for the wealthy, have now gained popularity, with rising middle-income families and solo travellers boosting revenue growth and the additional offerings of cruise companies.

Cruise companies like Antara Cruises and Cordelia Cruises told Business Standard that they are planning to invest as well as raise funds to expand their fleet size. Meanwhile, Alaknanda Cruiseline aims to add a vessel to its fleet this year and expand its presence to more cities.

This comes after the recent Economic Survey 2024-25 stated that improved waterways have benefited both cargo and tourism. As of October 2024, 82,587 passengers had taken day cruises, while night cruise passengers saw a fivefold increase to 11,431 in FY24 compared to FY19. However, industry experts believe that India has significant untapped potential, with 14,850 km of navigable waterways. As of October 2024, the country has only 26 operational waterways covering more than 4,800 km.

Following this demand and the initiatives taken by the government, Raj Singh, founder and chairman, Antara Cruises, which operates nine river cruises, said that it has planned to invest Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore, with a mix of internal and external funding, depending on the project. Its expansion plans will focus on river and coastal cruising. India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget speech, announced several incentives for shipbuilding and shipyards, which Singh believes to be a positive step overall for the cruise tourism industry. He further added that they are fully booked for this year and are now taking bookings for 2026 and 2027.

The government is also making efforts to promote river cruise tourism on national waterways, the survey stated. Passenger movement on national waterways in Q2FY25 was more than 3.36 crore, up from approximately 67 lakh passengers in Q2FY24. “We reached our normal peak traveller numbers, and we had a very good season in 2024. Financially, we were able to do better than before Covid, so our revenue increased, and the number of people also increased,” Singh noted. Another river cruise company, Alaknanda Cruiseline, which operates five river cruises in Varanasi, plans to expand to Ayodhya. “After that, we plan to introduce a 24-bedroom luxury residential cruise—a floating hotel in Varanasi,” said Jayant Malaviya, business development manager, Alaknanda Cruiseline. “It will operate for multi-day tours from Varanasi to Prayagraj and Varanasi to Kolkata.”

He also said that the floating hotel will most likely be operational this year, either after July or August. The funding for these projects will be done internally. Post-pandemic, the company saw a 25 per cent increase in its revenue. Unlike Antara Cruises, which focuses solely on river cruising, Malaviya is open to launching a sea cruise line. Both river cruise companies have a significant portion of demand coming from international tourists. Cordelia Cruises, a sea cruise company with one cruise ship accommodating about 2,000 guests, has sold approximately 73,000 rooms, with about 180,000 guests till now in FY25.

“In view of the company’s only ship, Cordelia Empress, operating close to its full capacity, it has decided to add two more cruise ships to its fleet,” it said in a release. The company is also planning to raise approximately Rs 800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) by issuing equity to institutional and other eligible investors, subject to regulatory approvals, the release stated. Jurgen Bailom, president and chief executive officer, Waterways Leisure Tourism, the parent company of Cordelia Cruises, said in a statement that they are in talks with major cruise companies from the US and Europe that are looking to sell their smaller ships, each accommodating 2,000 to 2,500 passengers.

“We have multiple offers from existing cruise lines as they upgrade their fleets with larger ships. Given the current market dynamics, it is an opportune time for us to expand our fleet,” he stated. Additionally, he added that he expects a 5–10 per cent rise in occupancy levels in the coming financial year. “India has a very limited number of ports, with only six cruise ports today. So, we have routes through Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Lakshadweep, Chennai, and Puducherry, along with a couple of international ports in Sri Lanka. The most popular route right now is from Mumbai to Lakshadweep,” said Bailom.