India's exports rebound in Nov on supply-chain shifts, US restocking: GTRI

Supply-chain realignments and inventory restocking ahead of the US holiday season helped India's exports rebound in November, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

After recording contraction for two consecutive months, India's merchandise exports to the US rose 22.61 per cent to $ 6.98 billion in November despite steep 50 per cent tariffs on domestic goods, according to commerce ministry data.

Imports during the month grew 38.29 per cent to $ 5.25 billion.

During the April-November period of this fiscal year, the country's exports to the US increased 11.38 per cent to $ 59.04 billion, while imports rose 13.49 per cent to $ 35.4 billion.

The US has imposed a sweeping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering American markets from August 27. The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said in sectors such as electronics and machinery, "supply-chain realignments and inventory restocking ahead of the US holiday season also supported shipments". It added that the rebound after September therefore reflects adjustment to a tougher tariff regime, not relief, and remains fragile, driven by short-term coping strategies rather than a lasting improvement. The drop in India's exports to th US between May and September likely reflected the shock and uncertainty created by impending tariff hikes, which led buyers to delay orders and run down inventories, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

"Once the higher tariffs became certain, exporters and US buyers began adjusting, absorbing part of the cost, renegotiating prices, and shifting toward less-affected or hard-to-substitute products," he said. According to a GTRI report, the fall-and-recovery pattern is visible in 85 per cent of India's November exports across most product categories. These include electronics (smartphones), gems and jewellery, machinery, vehicles and auto components, pharmaceuticals, textiles and garments, carpets, mineral fuels, organic chemicals, plastics, rubber articles, fish, dairy products, and edible fruits and nuts. Exports of smartphones, India's single largest export, fell from $ 2.29 billion in May to $ 884.6 million in September, then recovered to $ 1.8 billion in November.