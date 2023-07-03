TN kicks off BizBuddy Outreach programme to address industry concerns



SIPCOT or the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu is an institution owned by Tamil Nadu government to promote industrial growth in the state. As a part of the Tamil Nadu government’s effort to address the concerns of the industry, the industries department has kicked off “SIPCOT BizBuddy Outreach” programme and held the first annual event at SIPCOT Oragadam Industrial Park on Monday.



Annual SIPCOT BizBuddy Outreach events will now be held across all industrial parks of SIPCOT starting this year. Representatives of all establishments in the industrial parks will be invited to share their challenges and ideas with officials of SIPCOT and the Industries department. SIPCOT BizBuddy Outreach is a first-of-its-kind programme initiated Industries ministry, and undertaken by SIPCOT and the Department of Industries, to address the needs and concerns of the industry, a government statement said.