TN kicks off BizBuddy Outreach programme to address industry concerns

SIPCOT or the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu is an institution owned by the Government of Tamil Nadu to promote industrial growth in the state

BS Reporter Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
As a part of the Tamil Nadu government’s effort to address the concerns of the industry, the industries department has kicked off “SIPCOT BizBuddy Outreach” programme and held the first annual event at SIPCOT Oragadam Industrial Park on Monday.
SIPCOT BizBuddy Outreach is a first-of-its-kind programme initiated Industries ministry, and undertaken by SIPCOT and the Department of Industries, to address the needs and concerns of the industry, a government statement said. 
Annual SIPCOT BizBuddy Outreach events will now be held across all industrial parks of SIPCOT starting this year. Representatives of all establishments in the industrial parks will be invited to share their challenges and ideas with officials of SIPCOT and the Industries department.

“The chief minister has advised us to keep our ears open to feedback from investors and industry representatives. The idea behind the programme is to listen to the industry, and address your concerns in the best way possible. We want to assure you that we intend to stand by you and help you solve any issues you may face. We want your honest feedback. We are also very keen on taking your inputs on how to improve policies and infrastructure in your respective parks,” said TRB Rajaa, industries minister of Tamil Nadu, inaugurating the event.
More than 250 representatives from the industry attended the event held on Monday at Hotel Mercure in Oragdam. Industry representatives from various establishments in Oragadam, Irungattokottai, Sriperumbudur and Pillaipakkam participated. The event was held in an open-house format and everyone was given the opportunity to speak. Several representatives shared their ideas and concerns with the minister and officials, and thanked the government for this initiative. After listening to industry representatives, the minister promised to look into their suggestions and take constructive steps as soon as possible.

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

