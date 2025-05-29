Home / Industry / News / DoT seeks TRAI's views on pricing, modalities for multiple access bands

DoT seeks TRAI's views on pricing, modalities for multiple access bands

TRAI has also been asked to look at the possibility of auction for newly identified 6,425-6,725 MHz and 7,025-7,125 MHz bands for recommendations on auction timing, band plan, reserve price, and terms

Arpu vs users: Telecom tariff hikes in July trigger surprising trends
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
The telecom department has approached regulator TRAI seeking recommendations on reserve price, block size, quantum and other modalities for auction of mobile spectrum in eight existing bands, including 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz and 2,300 MHz, according to sources.

Other bands where TRAI's views have been sought by the Department of Telecom (DoT) include 2,500 MHz, 3,300 MHz and 2,6GHz bands, the sources told PTI.

DoT has also urged the telecom regulator to offer fresh recommendations for auction of spectrum in 600 MHz bands. 

ALSO READ: Trai issues consultation paper on microwave spectrum across bands 

TRAI has also been asked to look at the possibility of auction for newly identified 6,425-6,725 MHz and 7,025-7,125 MHz bands for recommendations on auction timing, band plan, reserve price, and terms and conditions.

In the last auction held in 2024, Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel had emerged as the biggest bidder for radio waves used to transmit mobile phone voice and data signals, cornering about 60 per cent of the Rs 11,341 crore worth of spectrum sold after two days of bidding in June.

While Bharti Airtel bid and won airwaves worth Rs 6,856.76 crore, rival Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio - the market leader - had got Rs 973.62 crore worth of spectrum - the least in the three-corner contest. 

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea must stop seeking waivers from government and courts 

Troubled Vodafone Idea had bagged spectrum valued Rs 3,510.4 crore.

In all, 141.4 MHz of radio waves were sold for Rs 11,340.78 crore In 2024 auction.

The government had offered a total of 10 GHz of spectrum ranging between 800 MHz and 26 GHz, which was worth Rs 96,238 crore at the base or auction start price.

However, only a small amount of the spectrum on offer got sold in seven rounds of auction held last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

