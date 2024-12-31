Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / India's goods, services exports likely to cross $800 bn in 2024: GTRI

India's goods, services exports likely to cross $800 bn in 2024: GTRI

This year, the report estimated that in 2024, merchandise exports are expected to reach $ 441.5 billion, showing a modest 2.34 per cent increase over $ 431.4 billion in the previous year

Exports, Export
In 2023, the country's merchandise and services exports stood at $768.5 billion. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 9:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's overall exports of goods and services in 2024 has estimated to cross $814 billion, an increase of 5.58 per cent, according to a report by economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

In 2023, the country's merchandise and services exports stood at $768.5 billion.

This year, the report estimated that in 2024, merchandise exports are expected to reach $ 441.5 billion, showing a modest 2.34 per cent increase over $ 431.4 billion in the previous year. 

In contrast, the services exports are estimated to grow by 10.31 per cent to $ 372.3 billion, up from $ 337.5 billion in 2023.

"India's total exports, encompassing merchandise and services, are projected to exceed $ 814 billion in 2024, reflecting a 5.58 per cent growth compared to $ 768.5 billion in 2023," it said.

GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said India's export landscape is undergoing a transformation that highlights both opportunities and vulnerabilities.

Also Read

India targeting Russia to boost banana exports to $1 bn: APEDA chairman

India's exports to Australia up 64.4% in Nov: Commerce ministry data

Recovery in markets, focus on key products boost export prospects for 2025

WT-ECIB scheme likely to benefit 1,000 new small exporters, says govt

Govt needs to properly monitor export promotion scheme EPCG: CAG report

Sectors such as machinery and electronics are gaining prominence, with machinery's share in the export basket rising to 6.9 per cent in 2024 from 3.8 per cent in 2014 and electronics climbing to 7.9 per cent in 2024 from 3.3 per cent in 2014, he added.

"These trends underscore India's growing capabilities in higher-value sectors, a necessary shift for long-term export resilience," Srivastava said.

Traditional sectors of exports, however, are witnessing a decline.

Textiles and garments, which accounted for 21.1 per cent of exports in 2004, now represent just 8 per cent, while gems and jewellery have dropped from 16.9 per cent in 2004 to 7.5 per cent in 2024.

"These declines not only reflect changing global demand but also point to India's struggle to remain competitive in labour-intensive industries," he said.

The coming year poses significant challenges for Indian exports, he cautioned, adding that the global trade growth remains sluggish, hampered by slow economic recovery in developed markets and geopolitical tensions like the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Disruptions in Red Sea shipping routes further exacerbate supply chain vulnerabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Core sector growth beats high-base effect, at 4-month high of 4.3% in Nov

Time for telcos to reap gains from tariff hike: EY's Prashant Singhal

CCI seeks more info on anti-competitive allegations against qcom companies

Core sector growth slows to 4.3% annually in November, betters Oct numbers

India may face challenges on a few parameters in WB's B-Ready report: GTRI

Topics :India exportsIndia tradeservices export

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story