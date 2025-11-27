India's house price index rises 2.2% in Q2 as RBI updates base year

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The All-India House Price Index (HPI) based on transactions in 18 major cities increased at a slower pace of 2.2 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to 7 per cent in the year-ago period, according to Reserve Bank data released on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the HPI quarterly based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.

The central bank released its HPI for Q2:2025-26 with a new base year of 2022-23. The earlier base year was 2010-11.

"All India HPI recorded an annual growth (y-o-y) of 2.2 per cent in Q2:2025-26 as compared to 7 per cent registered in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The cities like Nagpur, Ghaziabad, and Chandigarh contributed for the rise in HPI," RBI said.