Home / Industry / News / India's house price index rises 2.2% in Q2 as RBI updates base year

India's house price index rises 2.2% in Q2 as RBI updates base year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the HPI quarterly based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
The central bank released its HPI for Q2:2025-26 with a new base year of 2022-23. The earlier base year was 2010-11.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 8:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The All-India House Price Index (HPI) based on transactions in 18 major cities increased at a slower pace of 2.2 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to 7 per cent in the year-ago period, according to Reserve Bank data released on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the HPI quarterly based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.

The central bank released its HPI for Q2:2025-26 with a new base year of 2022-23. The earlier base year was 2010-11.

"All India HPI recorded an annual growth (y-o-y) of 2.2 per cent in Q2:2025-26 as compared to 7 per cent registered in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The cities like Nagpur, Ghaziabad, and Chandigarh contributed for the rise in HPI," RBI said.

The value of House Price Index declined from 113.4 to 112.7 in Q2:2025-26 as compared to Q1:2025-26, owing to decrease of the index for major cities, namely Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow and Hyderabad.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the index registered a decline of 0.6 per cent, contributed largely by Kolkata, Chennai and Lucknow.

The 18 cities covered by the RBI are Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Thane, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh and Nagpur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Telecom firms seek alignment of DPDP rules with sector-specific laws

Premium

CDSCO panel recommends phasing out high-risk solvents in oral drugs

Airtel MD urges customers to use Payments Bank accounts to limit fraud risk

Centre files curative plea against SC ruling on states' mineral tax powers

Jindal Stainless MD says stainless steel sector needs dedicated policy

Topics :Industry NewsRBIIndia house priceReal Estate

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story