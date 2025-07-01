Chhattisgarh secures ₹1.25 trillion in investments at state industry event

Chhattisgarh received investment proposals of Rs 1.25 trillion in various sectors on Tuesday, boosting the cumulative value of such offers to more than Rs 6.75 trillion over the past 18 months.

The latest investment proposals were finalised in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the 'Industry Dialogue 2' event organised by the state Commerce and Industries Department, an official release stated.

These investment proposals for diverse sectors, including information technology, semiconductors, healthcare, green energy and logistics, reflect a strong and growing confidence among investors.

"Once known for its forests and mineral resources, Chhattisgarh has now been emerging as a hub of opportunity and innovation, and one of India's fastest-growing industrial hubs. Chhattisgarh is no longer just a land of minerals, but a land of potential.

"We are bringing remote regions such as Bastar into the mainstream of development. Investors today are getting stability, security, and swift decision-making," Sai said on the occasion. He stated that places like Bastar, once focused on security, have been transforming into hubs of industry, technology, and jobs. This progress is a clear step toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India. He said the recently implemented Industrial Policy 2025 has played a crucial role in making Chhattisgarh a natural destination for investors. The key features of this policy include a single-window system 2.0, over 350 reforms, fast-track land allotment, auto-approval mechanisms, and special incentives for women entrepreneurs, SC/STs, third gender persons, and rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites.

Under the Industrial Policy, Chhattisgarh's first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is proposed near Raipur, with a focus on IT, pharmaceuticals, and electronics manufacturing. The SEZ will offer plug-and-play infrastructure, subsidised land, and rapid administrative clearances- designed to attract significant foreign direct investment and enhance the state's export-oriented growth model, the chief minister said. He said the government has accorded industrial status to the tourism sector and is making efforts to develop tribal regions such as Bastar and Surguja as heritage and eco-tourism hubs. Mega projects, such as a 200-acre medical city and a 142-acre pharma hub in Nava Raipur, are being rolled out to boost healthcare infrastructure, employment, and sectoral investment.

The chief minister also highlighted salient features of the Chhattisgarh Logistics Policy 2025, which was approved by the state cabinet on Monday. This policy aims to transform the state into a national logistics hub, with a special focus on tribal areas. In districts including Bastar and Surguja, the government plans to develop logistics parks, cold chains, transport centres, and air cargo facilities. Companies investing in these regions will receive 10 per cent additional grants and up to 40 per cent infrastructure support, he said. The state government highlighted its success in eradicating the Naxalite menace. "Once synonymous with Naxalism, Bastar is now scripting a new story of peace and progress. In the past 18 months, 435 hardcore Naxalites have been neutralised, 1,457 surrendered, and 146 have been arrested", the government stated.