India's medical tourism poised for expansion with relaxed visa rules

India's medical tourism sector is poised for double-digit (14-15 per cent) growth following the recent easing of visa regulations announced in the Union Budget 2025-26. As an established destination for international patients seeking affordable healthcare, the simplified visa process is set to further enhance India’s appeal, with medical tourism expanding beyond metro cities.

Industry reports estimate that India’s medical tourism market was valued at $7.69 billion in 2024, with approximately 7.3 million foreign patients travelling to India for medical treatment. Experts predict continued expansion, with the sector expected to reach $8.71 billion in 2025 and nearly double to $16.21 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.23 per cent.

India ranks 10th among 46 countries in the Medical Tourism Index 2020-21, offering medical procedures that cost 60-80 per cent less than those in developed nations like the United States. Patients from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, African nations, and even developed countries seek advanced treatments in India.

Recent announcements by the government to ease visa norms are expected to remove key barriers for international patients. Kinjal Shah, senior vice-president at ICRA, emphasised that while India is already a favoured destination for medical tourism, restrictive visa policies—such as the lack of e-visas and the requirement for advance applications—have posed challenges. She noted that allowing e-visas and short-notice visas would significantly improve accessibility, ensuring timely treatment for patients needing urgent medical care.

Priyanka Agarwal, Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) India health lead, highlighted that the relaxed visa norms would help spread medical tourism beyond major hubs like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai to developing healthcare centres across India. With more hospitals and specialists emerging in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the benefits of medical tourism will extend beyond metropolitan areas.

Vikas Tayer, head of international healthcare services at Manipal Hospitals, echoed this sentiment, stating that simplified visas, especially for patients from smaller African nations and countries like Nigeria and Yemen, will ensure timely access to critical care. He emphasised that streamlined visas, combined with improved connectivity to key Indian cities specialising in Medical Value Travel (MVT), will create a seamless patient experience.

India attracts approximately 2 million patients annually from 78 countries. Sunita Dube, radiologist and founder of Medscape India, highlighted that with this growth, there is also a need to address challenges in the country, such as the standardisation of healthcare facilities, patient safety, transparency in pricing, and robust regulatory frameworks to ensure the sustainability of this growth.

Experts believe that India’s medical tourism sector is on track to grow, driven by visa liberalisation, increased investment in healthcare, and strategic public-private collaborations.