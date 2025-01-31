Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Commerce Ministry withdraws 'track and trace' rule for pharma exports

Commerce Ministry withdraws 'track and trace' rule for pharma exports

The Commerce Ministry on Friday said it has withdrawn the provisions related to the track and trace system for pharmaceutical exports under the foreign trade policy.

pharmaceutical sector, pharma
pharmaceutical sector, pharma
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Commerce Ministry on Friday said it has withdrawn the provisions related to the track and trace system for pharmaceutical exports under the foreign trade policy.

The implementation of the authentication system for drug formulations being exported will be undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in line with the provisions under Drug Rules 1945, according to a public notice of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

"The DGFT has decided to streamline export regulations by aligning with the evolving regulatory framework of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Accordingly, the provisions related to the track and trace system for pharmaceutical exports under the Foreign Trade Policy are being withdrawn," the ministry said.

The system, introduced on January 10, 2011, mandated barcoding at various packaging levels.

While tertiary and secondary packaging requirements were successfully implemented in 2011 and 2013, primary-level barcoding and parent-child data uploading faced operational challenges and were repeatedly deferred, with the last extension valid until February 1, 2025.

It added that the health ministry has already implemented barcode/QR code requirements for 300 drug brands under the Drugs Rules, 1945, from August 1, 2023, with plans for further expansion.

Also Read

DGFT upgrades platform for issuing electronic certificate of origin

Premium

Commerce dept seeks to extend 2 export schemes ahead of Union Budget

FHRAI accuses Zomato, Swiggy of data misuse, seeks commerce ministry action

Govt to launch AI-backed data analytics platform for better trade insights

India, UK looking to resume talks on FTA in Feb: Commerce ministry

The move also assumes significance as most export destinations have their own serialization requirements, ensuring product traceability without additional domestic regulations.

"With this step, DGFT is enhancing ease of doing business for pharmaceutical exporters while ensuring regulatory coherence," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Key infra sectors' growth slows to 4% in Dec 2024, shows govt data

Mumbai sees highest Jan property registrations in 13 years: Knight Frank

Critical mineral mission shows India's effort for energy security: Deloitte

India needs to add 100 mn tonnes of steel making capacity by 2030: Secy

Premium

Wind industry seeks policy parity, infra support to meet energy goals

Topics :Commerce ministryPharmaceuticalpharmaceutical firmsPharma industry

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story