India's office mkt posts record quarterly leasing on GCC, flex demand: CBRE

India's office market recorded its strongest quarter in Q2 of calendar year 2026, with gross leasing touching an all-time high of around 24.6 million square feet (msf), according to real estate services and investments firm CBRE South Asia.

This comes despite the geopolitical tension in West Asia.

The total absorption (leasing) in the quarter increased 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Supply rose by a sharper 91 per cent Q-o-Q and 18 per cent Y-o-Y to 21 msf.

Global capability centres (GCCs) continued to anchor demand in Q2, accounting for 42 per cent of the total office space take-up.

Leasing by these centres reached an all-time high of 10.3 msf during the quarter, marking a 10 per cent Q-o-Q rise. Meanwhile, flexible space operators’ share stood at 27 per cent. “The biggest driver of India’s performance is the availability of inputs and existing clients,” said Ram Chandnani, managing director (MD), leasing services, India, CBRE. In the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), the sector recorded an absorption of 45.5 msf, the highest ever registered in any half-year period. Supply during the period also totalled 32 msf, the highest ever seen in the first half of a calendar year.

“Despite all the noise around artificial intelligence (AI) and global uncertainties, the outlook for the year overall remains very positive. The only challenge is the availability of ready-to-move-in supply because buildings take time to complete. As a result, there will be a lot of pre-commitments, including in under-construction buildings, as occupiers are committing to future supply that is being developed,” Chandnani told Business Standard. Flex, technology and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) firms together drove nearly 62 per cent of Q2 leasing and 58 per cent of H1 leasing. GCCs accounted for 43 per cent of the total demand in H1.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) — India, South-East Asia, Middle East & North Africa, CBRE, said, “This strength is broad-based from GCCs deepening their presence along with flexible space operators scaling rapidly across gateway and emerging cities alike. We expect this momentum, anchored by strong fundamentals and sustained occupier confidence, to continue through the rest of 2026.” During the quarter, 6.8 msf of space was leased by Fortune 500 companies, accounting for a share of 28 per cent. On the supply side, Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad together contributed 73 per cent of Q2 supply and 72 per cent of H1 supply.