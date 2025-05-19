Home / Industry / News / India's ortho implant sector may hit $5 billion by FY28 on strong demand

India's ortho implant sector may hit $5 billion by FY28 on strong demand

The sales volume growth of domestic entities was even higher, driven by their competitive pricing and increased participation in government-sponsored insurance schemes

bones, orthopaedic, orthopaedic implant, bone,
Currently, the orthopaedic and cardiac implant sector, including exports, stood at USD 2.4-2.7 billion in FY24, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings. | File Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's orthopaedic and cardiac implant sector is expected to reach USD 4.5-5 billion by 2027-28, mainly driven by strong domestic demand and gradually growing exports, a report said on Monday.

Currently, the orthopaedic and cardiac implant sector, including exports, stood at USD 2.4-2.7 billion in FY24, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.

The growth in the sector is led by increasing per capita income, greater healthcare awareness, ageing population, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and broadening insurance coverage, it stated.

The report said that domestic manufacturers have grown at a faster pace than the dominant foreign MNCs in recent years, aided by their price competitiveness and a gradual build-up of an efficacy and safety track record.

The segment is dominated by the presence of foreign multinational companies, which largely import the implants and sell them in India as the implant business requires strong technological capabilities, a proven track record of safety and efficacy, a broad marketing and distribution network, and a robust post-sales support system.

However, India is gradually reducing its dependence on imports as sales of homegrown implant manufacturers have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28 per cent (including a CAGR of 37 per cent for exports) during the four years ended FY24, outpacing the sales CAGR of 12 per cent for foreign multinational corporations (MNCs) during the same period.

The sales volume growth of domestic entities was even higher, driven by their competitive pricing and increased participation in government-sponsored insurance schemes.

Also Read

Hospital stocks in demand; Narayana, HCG hit new high, Yatharth surges 6%

India, Pak conflict was always in conventional domain: Misri to Parl panel

₹2,203 crore green push can ease Chennai's climate challenges: CSTEP

Donald Trump to call Putin to push for Russia-Ukraine peace talks

NASA's cleanrooms reveal 26 new types of bacteria that could survive space

Over the past few years, Indian manufacturers have not only challenged foreign MNCs in the domestic market but are also gradually venturing into the export market, added the report.

The bright prospects for domestic implant manufacturing have also attracted interest from large pharmaceutical companies, with Zydus Lifesciences Limited and Alkem Laboratories Limited having already announced investments in the manufacturing and distribution of implants, it added.

"India's medical implant sector is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by strong domestic demand and growing exports. India's implant sector, including exports, is expected to reach USD 4.5 to USD 5 billion by FY28, registering an impressive CAGR of around 15-16 per cent. Additionally, with supportive government policies and a growing healthcare infrastructure, the implant market is advancing towards 'Atmanirbharta'," CareEdge Ratings Director Krunal Modi said.

However, there is a need to watch out on the ongoing trade and tariff uncertainty, imposition of price caps, regulatory scrutiny, and patent litigations for the medical implant sector, the report added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bangladesh import curbs won't hurt Indian textile majors, say experts

CII seeks GST rationalisation, lower import duties for MCE sector

India eyes rapeseed meal export revival to China as price gap widens

SC rejects Vodafone, Airtel, Tata pleas for AGR dues waiver on interest

Premium

Semicon 2.0: India eyes 5% slice of global semiconductor chip pie by 2030

Topics :healthcare spendingHome Healthcare sectorIndian healthcare systemHealthcare sectorKnee replacementOrthopaedic knee implantorthopaedic implants

First Published: May 19 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story