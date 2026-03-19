India's power capacity may double by 2036, led by non-fossil sources

India is likely to double its installed power generation capacity from the current 520 Gigawatt (Gw) to 1,121 Gw by 2036, with non-fossil fuel sources contributing around 70 per cent of the total, according to the projections of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the apex power planning body under the Power Ministry.

The projection includes 315 Gw coal-based capacity, 20 Gw gas capacity, 22 Gw nuclear, 78 Gw of large hydro, 509 Gw solar, 155 Gw wind energy, 16 Gw biomass and 6 Gw small-hydro power capacity.

“Additionally, the energy storage installed capacity of 174 Gw/888 Gwh [battery energy storage system (BESS) of 80 Gw/321 Gwh (gigawatt-hour)] and pump storage projects of 94 Gw/567 Gwh) is envisaged by 2035-36,” the CEA said in its Generation Adequacy Plan document released on Thursday.

The document captures the government’s attempt to work out the most cost-effective pathway for power generation among the available resources in the future. It states there is complete visibility of capacity to be added till 2035-36. For coal-based capacity, 41 Gw is currently under construction, 22.4 Gw will be taken up for construction soon, and 16 is under various stages of planning. Further, 12.7 Gw hydro projects are under construction, and another 17 Gw is under different stages of planning. The document also states that 6.6 Gw of nuclear projects are under construction, and 7 Gw of nuclear projects are under various stages of planning and approval. Also, 155 Gw of renewable energy (RE) capacity, including solar, wind, and hybrid, are under construction, and 48 Gw of RE capacity are under tendering. An additional 134 Gw RE capacity is planned to be added under the Green Energy Corridor (Phase III) Scheme.

“More than 100 Gw of hydro pumped storage projects have been identified, out of which about 7.2 Gw is commissioned, 13 Gw is under construction, and about 9.5 Gw capacity is under an advanced stage of planning and will shortly be taken up for construction,” the study said. It added that the remaining projects are under survey and investigation or at the stage of detailed project report. Also, 10.7 Gw of BESS capacity is under construction, while tenders have been issued for 22 Gw. The CEA said the report offered a forward-looking, strategic framework that balanced capacity additions across fossil and renewable sources, supported by advanced energy storage technologies, to ensure that India’s power system could meet future electricity demand with reliability and economic efficiency.