India's smartphone market dials 8% volume growth in Q2 2025: Report

Retail inflation dropped to a six-year low, easing pressure on household budgets, while the central bank's repo rate cuts made financing more accessible

smartphones
Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
The Indian smartphone market saw an eight per cent year-on-year rise in volume and 18 per cent growth in wholesale value in Q2 2025, scripting a solid rebound after a muted Q1, according to Counterpoint.

The iPhone 16 was the most-shipped device in Q2 2025.

"India's smartphone market grew 8 per cent YoY in volume and 18 per cent YoY in value in Q2 2025, marking a solid rebound following a muted Q1," Counterpoint's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker said.

Overall, the recovery was driven by a 33 per cent YoY jump in new launches, aggressive marketing, and strong summer sales, with brands offering steeper discounts, easy EMIs (equated monthly instalments), and bundled offers, especially in the mid and premium segments, it said.

vivo topped the charts in volume, while Samsung and Apple led in value metrics.

Counterpoint Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh noted that India's smartphone market recovery in Q2 2025 was further supported by an improved macroeconomic environment that boosted consumer confidence and spending.

Retail inflation dropped to a six-year low, easing pressure on household budgets, while the central bank's repo rate cuts made financing more accessible.

Additionally, tax relief measures introduced earlier in the year increased disposable income and savings, creating a favourable setup for discretionary purchases, Singh pointed out.

"The improving sentiment contributed to the ultra-premium (more than Rs 45,000) segment's strong 37 per cent YoY growth, making it the fastest-growing price tier," Singh observed.

The ultra-premium segment helped the Indian smartphone market record its best-ever Q2 in value terms and highest-ever average selling price (ASP).

Seen in volume terms, vivo captured a 20 per cent share, Samsung was at 16 per cent, Oppo (13 per cent), realme (10 per cent), and Xiaomi (8 per cent), as per the global technology market research firm.

In wholesale value terms, Samsung and Apple raced neck-to-neck at 23 per cent each, vivo at 15 per cent, Oppo (10 per cent), realme (6 per cent), and OnePlus (4 per cent).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

