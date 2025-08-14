India's solar module capacity has hit 100 GW mark: Pralhad Joshi

India's solar module manufacturing capacity has hit the 100 GW mark from just 2.3 GW in 2014, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.
The progress brings India close to its vision of having 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030, the Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a post on X.
The achievement, he said, "strengthens our path towards #AtmanirbharBharat and the target of 500 GW non-fossil capacity by 2030." In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the achievement another milestone towards self-reliance.
The MNRE, in a statement, said the ALMM order was issued on January 2, 2019.
The first ALMM list for solar PV modules was published on March 10, 2021, with an initial enlisted capacity of around 8.2 GW.
In just over four years, this capacity has grown more than twelvefold, crossing the 100 GW mark.
"This remarkable expansion is not just limited to the depth of capacity achieved, but by the breadth of the number of manufacturers who have also significantly increased from 21 in 2021 to 100 manufacturers, who are operating 123 manufacturing units currently," the ministry said.
