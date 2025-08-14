Home / Industry / News / India's solar module capacity has hit 100 GW mark: Pralhad Joshi

India's solar module capacity has hit 100 GW mark: Pralhad Joshi

The progress brings India close to its vision of having 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030, the Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a post on X

The first ALMM list for solar PV modules was published on March 10, 2021, with an initial enlisted capacity of around 8.2 GW. (Representative File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
India's solar module manufacturing capacity has hit the 100 GW mark from just 2.3 GW in 2014, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The progress brings India close to its vision of having 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030, the Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a post on X. 

"India has achieved a historic milestone -- 100 GW solar PV module manufacturing capacity under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), a remarkable rise from just 2.3 GW in 2014!" Joshi said.

The achievement, he said, "strengthens our path towards #AtmanirbharBharat and the target of 500 GW non-fossil capacity by 2030."  In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the achievement another milestone towards self-reliance. 

"This is yet another milestone towards self-reliance! It depicts the success of India's manufacturing capabilities and our efforts towards popularising clean energy," Modi said.

The MNRE, in a statement, said the ALMM order was issued on January 2, 2019.

The first ALMM list for solar PV modules was published on March 10, 2021, with an initial enlisted capacity of around 8.2 GW. 

 

In just over four years, this capacity has grown more than twelvefold, crossing the 100 GW mark.

"This remarkable expansion is not just limited to the depth of capacity achieved, but by the breadth of the number of manufacturers who have also significantly increased from 21 in 2021 to 100 manufacturers, who are operating 123 manufacturing units currently," the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiPralhad JoshiSolar moduleselectricity

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

