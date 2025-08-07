Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / The stealth reform of India's electricity sector gains quiet traction

The stealth reform of India's electricity sector gains quiet traction

To ease utility opposition and win approval, renewables are framed as captive generation-meant to meet the developer's own energy needs

Energy, AI

Over recent decades, India’s energy landscape has changed dramatically, moving from scarcity to relative abundance — even for the rural poor. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Arvind SubramanianNavneeraj SharmaAbhishek Anand Washington, DC/Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the use of energy-guzzling artificial intelligence (AI) grows, countries that embrace renewables will gain an obvious competitive advantage. And on this front, China has established a substantial lead. According to the Financial Times, the country is on track to source 50 per cent of its power from renewables (mainly solar and wind, but also nuclear, hydro, and battery-storage systems) by 2028.
 
By comparison, India’s efforts to promote renewables, while commendable, have yielded modest results. Despite meeting its 2030 target for adding renewable-energy capacity five years ahead of schedule, India still lags behind its emerging-market peers — including Brazil, China, Mexico, Pakistan, and Turkey — and most advanced economies in terms of the share of solar and wind in total electricity generation.
 
 
Over recent decades, India’s energy landscape has changed dramatically, moving from scarcity to relative abundance — even for the rural poor. Blackouts, erratic supply, and the use of polluting diesel generators are a thing of the past. But the electricity revolution, and the transition to renewables, remains a work in progress.
 
One reason for the slow pace is that electricity transmission and distribution are mostly in the hands of public-sector incumbents that are highly inefficient, deliver consistently negative returns, and need to be bailed out periodically by governments and public financial institutions. Domestic and foreign private-sector players are reluctant to work with these loss-making utilities, which India’s 28 states largely oversee and regulate, because of the associated credit risks.
 
Populist policies only compound the system’s inefficiencies: nearly every state government provides free or subsidised electricity — which we estimate at about 1-1.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) annually — to households and farmers, resulting in significant budget shortfalls. To recoup some of their lost revenues, utility operators charge industrial and commercial users substantially higher prices for electricity, penalising India’s manufacturing sector.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court pulls up states, discoms; sets April 2028 dues deadline

electricity

IBA urges govt to provide concessional electricity tariff for CBG plants

power, electricity

HP electricity board records ₹315 cr profit in FY25 after years of losses

Electricity, Energy

India's electricity demand to grow just 4% in 2025 amid cooler summer: IEA

JSW energy

JSW Energy signs electricity supply pact with BESCOM for solar project

 
Radical institutional reform of electricity distribution and a backlash against populism may be slow to come, but there are glimmers of hope for India’s clean-energy future. For starters, industrial and commercial users are increasingly producing their own renewable power. In Tamil Nadu, for example, such “captive” generation accounts for more than 28 per cent of total industrial electricity consumption. Intermittency and high storage costs often force these firms to rely on public utilities for their power needs when the sun isn’t shining.
 
But that is starting to change. Some large business groups are leveraging declining solar and storage costs to generate and consume their own electricity, thereby exiting from the public system altogether. These firms have used their clout to reshape the policy and regulatory framework in favour of such “captive capacity” while a string of legal rulings has also facilitated the process.
This is reform by stealth, because the public monopoly is slowly and subtly being undermined. To head off opposition from the electric utilities, and to secure regulatory approval, these projects are being presented as just another form of captive activity — namely, generation to meet an entity’s own consumption needs.
 
But it is easy to envisage large private players eventually servicing a wider range of consumers: first their suppliers, then their suppliers’ suppliers, and so on. If this parallel structure becomes more efficient, cheaper, and greener, demand will soar, at the expense of the public monopoly. For this strategy to be profitable, business groups will need to be large enough to bear the enormous costs of investing in the required infrastructure, but not so large that they pose an immediate threat to the public incumbent.
 
If this happens, public monopolies will have fewer industrial consumers to overcharge, and have substantially less revenue. They can respond in one of two ways. They can reduce subsidies to non-poor households, provide cheaper power to the manufacturing sector, and become more efficient and service-oriented. Or they can maintain the status quo, shrinking in size while being kept afloat by government support.
 
India’s history shows that it could go either way. When the country opened its economy in 1991, some public-sector incumbents, for example in steelmaking, became more efficient. By contrast, old telecom operators continue to limp along, relying on repeated bailouts from the central government. Fortunately, the dynamic private sector now dominates the telecom market.
 
To be sure, stealth reform aided by regulatory favours has a high cost. But an unresponsive and loss-making public electricity system that has failed to deliver for over 75 years imposes even greater costs in terms of higher energy prices, a stunted manufacturing sector, and a delayed green transition. India’s electric utilities face a stark choice: reform or irrelevance.
 
(Arvind Subramanian, former chief economic advisor to the Indian government, is a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and the author of “Of Counsel: The Challenges of the Modi-Jaitley Economy” (India Viking, 2018). Navneeraj Sharma is an energy economist, Abhishek Anand a visiting fellow at the Madras Institute of Development Studies, and Praveen Ravi is the principal consultant in technical solutions at the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States). 
 
C: Project Syndicate, 2025.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

More From This Section

Chinese stealth jet

As GPS disruptions grow, India eyes indigenous quantum navigation boostpremium

Trump Tariffs

Trump is winning the tariff war hands down; markets remain unshakenpremium

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India must seek carbon safeguards for small firms in FTA talks with EUpremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Decision to hold rates appropriate and prudent, MPC unanimity a surprisepremium

Tariff

Stakes for India and the US are very high, need a win-win trade dealpremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence electricity sector BS Opinion energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon