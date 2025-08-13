SC orders SIT probe into 'nexus' between Noida officials & land owners

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an SIT probe into alleged irregularities in payment of compensation to land owners by Noida Authority, which in several cases was “exorbitant” highlighting the nexus between senior officials and land owners.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi ordered a new special investigation team (SIT) of three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, replacing the earlier SIT, which highlighted the irregularities in the land acquisition compensation payouts.

The apex court also directed that there will be no project development in Noida without prior Environmental Impact Assessment and approval by the court’s green bench, which hears environmental cases.

In January this year, the court had constituted an SIT of three senior IPS officers from the UP cadre to investigate the “overall functioning” of Noida Authority. The SIT report found that in at least 20 cases, land compensation paid to certain beneficiaries exceeded legal entitlements. It also named errant Noida Authority officials and raised concerns about potential collusion, centralised power, and a lack of transparency in the administrative operations of the authority. ALSO READ: Street dog menace: Oppn MLAs want SC directions to be extended to Karnataka The SIT report also highlighted that major decisions were being taken without public oversight or updates.

The court is currently hearing the anticipatory bail plea of a law officer of Noida over charges of “release of huge amount of compensation in favour of some land owners who, it was alleged, were not entitled to seek such a higher compensation for their acquired land.” The new SIT, formed by the court on Wednesday, is directed to register preliminary enquiries and, if they find credible evidence of wrongdoing, escalate to FIRs under appropriate legal provisions. The court said that this process must be overseen by a police officer of at least Commissioner rank, who will also file periodic status reports to the court.