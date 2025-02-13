Big bucks for big skills: AI, cybersecurity pros see fast promotions, hikes

Professionals with expertise in emerging technologies and those in key leadership positions are receiving substantial pay hikes as companies compete to attract and retain high-performing employees.

Top talent is securing salary increments of 25-35 per cent during promotions and 30-40 per cent when switching jobs, The Economic Times reported citing India Salary Guide 2025 by recruitment consultancy Michael Page.

In contrast, the report highlights that most professionals receive 15-25 per cent hikes upon promotion and 20-25 per cent increases when transitioning to new roles.

Fast-tracking careers in AI, cybersecurity

Professionals with expertise in AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity are advancing quickly in their careers, gaining higher titles and greater responsibilities, said Anshul Lodha, managing director of Michael Page India, in an interview with The Economic Times. He mentioned that companies are offering faster promotions and higher pay to these specialists.

As India’s job market continues to show resilience, companies are making clear distinctions in compensation strategies based on talent and skillset. Lodha noted that the current quarter is performing better than the same period in 2024, reflecting strong hiring momentum, the news report said.

Annual salary hikes: Industry-wise breakdown

India Salary Guide 2025 outlines general salary hikes in India, which range from 6 per cent to 15 per cent annually, depending on industry, role significance, and niche skills:

>6-7 per cent increases for routine roles and average performers

>8-9 per cent median hikes across industries

>10-15 per cent increments for high-demand and critical roles

In addition to salary increases, organisations are offering Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) and long-term incentives, particularly for senior leadership positions, the news report said.

Sectoral hiring trends for 2025

1. Technology and digital transformation

With rapid advancements in automation, AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, professionals with expertise in these areas will remain in high demand, the report mentioned.

Key technology roles include:

- Cloud computing specialists

- Full-stack developers

- Cybersecurity experts

- IoT, 5G, and quantum computing professionals

2. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Hiring remains strong across BFSI, with demand surging for roles in:

- Risk management

- Finance and compliance

- Financial technology (FinTech)

3. Manufacturing and industrial growth

India’s manufacturing sector is witnessing substantial growth in key areas such as:

- Electric vehicles (EVs)

- Semiconductor production

- Renewable energy

4. Real estate and infrastructure

Real estate hiring is booming, particularly in tech hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, driving demand for:

- Project and design engineers

- Investment and asset management professionals

- Construction and ESG specialists

The rise of warehousing, data centers, and co-living spaces is also fuelling new opportunities.

5. Healthcare and life sciences

India’s healthcare sector is expanding rapidly, creating high demand for talent in:

- Biotech and MedTech

- Pharmaceutical R&D

- Super-specialty medical expertise

Multinational pharma companies setting up Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are further boosting opportunities in research, technology, and regulatory affairs.

6. Legal and compliance roles

Both domestic companies and MNCs are expanding in-house legal teams and relying on interim roles to address increasing compliance needs. Legal expertise is particularly sought after in:

- Employment law

- Intellectual property (IP) rights

- Contract and data privacy laws

7. Procurement and supply chain

As companies digitise supply chains, there is rising demand for:

- Advanced supply chain management experts

- Digital procurement professionals

- Global sourcing and procurement specialists