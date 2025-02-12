MP to streamline policies, fast-track public services to draw investors

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) government plans to amend as many as 30 policies and notify all public services — except those requiring central government approval — under the Public Service Guarantee Act for time-bound delivery ahead of the mega Global Investors Summit 2025 later this month.

The amendments and notifications aim to enhance the ease of doing business for industries and manufacturers the state hopes to attract in large numbers at the event, scheduled for February 24 and 25 in Bhopal. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit.

“PM Modi is clear in his vision that industry is essential for the country’s growth. I also believe industry is necessary for the welfare of the people, and therefore, I welcome all industrialists from India and abroad to the mega event in Bhopal,” Chief Minister (CM) Mohan Yadav said at a pre-event conference on Wednesday.

Citing the state’s progress in promoting ease of doing business, MP Chief Secretary Anurag Jain said that 11 policies had been freshly approved within a month.

He described the state’s Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2025 as the “mother policy,” which includes 11 other policies. Twenty policies have been approved so far, and eight to ten new ones are expected soon.

Jain noted that earlier, industries needed separate permission to build housing complexes for employees on land designated for manufacturing. However, the government has now decided to eliminate such requirements. This, he said, would also support the construction of residential facilities for workers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

On policy reforms, the CM said MP is drafting a policy allowing industries to establish and operate skill training centres in colleges near their units during free hours.

He also mentioned that previously, setting up a tourism project required around 30 permissions, but the state has now decided to reduce that number to just 10.

Inviting investors to MP, Yadav said, “If we do not engage with industrialists, how will investment come?” He said that land prices in MP are much lower than in Delhi and Mumbai.

At the start of the event, Principal Secretary of the State’s Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department, Raghavendra Singh, highlighted MP as one of the fastest-growing states in the country. He urged investors to attend the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal and seize the investment opportunities the state offers.